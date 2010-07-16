No 3D for Wii 2, says Nintendo's Miyamoto

Wii not going to support 3D just yet

Nintendo has shot down rumour and speculation that the next iteration of the Wii (unsurprisingly dubbed Wii 2) will use 3D technology.

In an interview for German website Spiegel.de and picked up by CrunchGear, Nintendo's general manager Shigeru Miyamoto has said he is doubtful that 3D will be used on the console and it is all down to most consumers not yet owning a 3D TV.

Read more: New Nintendo 3DS - recension

Not our next step

In the translated interview, Miyamoto says: "For [3D in] the living room, you would need a 3D TV and it will take some time before enough households have 3D TVs," continuing with "I do not think this next step will be ours."

This slightly contradicts what Nintendo President Satoru Iwata said at E3, which was that Nintendo may consider 3D on the Wii 2 if adoption rates of TVs hit 30 per cent.

A 30 per cent adoption rate is unlikely to happen before the Wii 2 is launched, so it's more than likely Nintendo will opt to release the Wii 3D once/if the market has truly established itself.

For now, it seems that Nintendo is happy to keep its 3D side of the business strictly to the handheld market and the Nintendo 3DS.