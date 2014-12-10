Minecraft is finally available on Windows Phone now that Microsoft owns it

The unbelievably popular Minecraft is finally available on Windows Phone, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

After all, Microsoft just bought Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion (about £1.6b, AU$3b) just a few months ago.

Minecraft on Windows Phone is the same $7 (about £4.50, AU$8.50) "Pocket Edition" found on iOS and Android, where it's already been available for around three years. One wonders whether Minecraft would have come to Windows Phone at all if not for that acquisition - probably not, right?

Now get crafting!

Via The Verge