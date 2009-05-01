Golden Joystick Awards voting now open!

Since 1982, the Golden Joystick Awards has been a barometer of the videogame world.
The awards are voted for by the public and cover all aspects of the videogame industry – from the developers to the retailers.
Last year's ceremony garnered 850,000 votes and its organisers, TechRadar's publishers Future Publishing, are hoping this year it's even bigger.
Let the games begin
So, which games of the last year will you vote for? Whether you are a fan of Henry Hatsworth In The Puzzling Adventure or Call Of Duty: World At War, have your say at www.goldenjoystick.com now.
The categories you can vote for are below:
- Ultimate Game of the Year
- Family Game of the Year
- Soundtrack of the Year
- Handheld Game of the Year
- The One To Watch Award
- Mobile Game of the Year
- Multiplayer Game of the Year
- Nintendo Game of the Year
- Online Game of the Year
- PC Game of the Year
- Playstation Game of the Year
- Xbox Game of the Year
- Publisher of the Year
- Retailer of the Year
- UK Developer of the Year
May the best handheld, mobile, multiplayer, PS3, DS, 360, PSP, Wii, PC game win!