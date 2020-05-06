ExpressVPN Lightway wants to make internet connectivity faster

ExpressVPN, one of the biggest VPN service providers around today, has announced the all-new Lightway protocol with an aim to make its connections faster, stable and, more reliable.

The company says that it has been working on Lightway for over a year now and has claimed that this new protocol does not carry the extra baggage of legacy protocols. It has been designed to offer instant connectivity and requires less processing power thus resulting in an improved battery life of the device.

ExpressVPN says it is aiming to “create an all-new, next-generation protocol, built from the ground up to serve modern needs for a faster, more secure, more reliable VPN experience.”

Lightway

Most VPNs currently connect to the internet via legacy protocols, including, IKEv2 and OpenVPN which adversely impact the internet speed thus making internet browsing via VPN a compromise.

Apart from promising instant connection, one of the key features of Lightway is that it is made to offer uninterrupted connectivity even when the device switches between networks like 4G and WiFi. In case of an unexpected network drop or a switch, the VPN will re-connect automatically.

Lightway is still undergoing beta testing and is available for the Android users only and will soon be available on other platforms.

As per the official blog post, Lightway has been designed keeping the future requirements in mind so that new features can be added easily. It has also revealed that post the beta phase, the company will opensource Lightway’s code library so that other VPN services can also use it and build modules using the code.