ExpressVPN deploys Krack-proof firmware for some Linksys routers

Popular VPN provider ExpressVPN has released a new router software for seven device brands.

A new firmware means that vulnerabilities found in the original manufacturer firmware - including the Bad Packets one from earlier in May 2019 - should, in theory, be eliminated. We have confirmed this with a spokesperson at ExpressVPN for Linksys routers affected by the infamous Krack vulnerability.

Implementing the protection however comes with a caveat; it might reduce Wi-Fi stability. ExpressVPN advises users that they can toggle it off if they have patched all devices connected to the router. Amongst the routers that the new firmware now protects are the Asus RT-AC87U , the Linksys WRT3200ACM and the Netgear Nighthawk R7000 .

Why opt for a VPN router?

Using a VPN router means that on any Wi-Fi-enabled device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software, like most smart TVs and streaming devices or on gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation will be protected. If it has Wi-Fi, it will be protected every time all the time as you don’t have to remember to switch on the VPN.

Certain providers will also allow you to do split tunneling as well and perhaps more importantly, there’s no limit to the number of devices the VPN can service. For example, ExpressVPN has a three-concurrent-device limit; opting for a VPN router that can run ExpressVPN means that you’re only limited by how many devices you can connect to at the same time.