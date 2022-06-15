Diablo 4 won't have Diablo Immortal's horrible microtransations, Blizzard insists

Audio player loading…

Diablo 4 won't share Diablo Immortal's monetization systems, Blizzard has confirmed.

Instead, monetization in Diablo 4 will be strictly kept to "optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions," Diablo head Rod Fergusson confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab). The sentiment was shared by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who quote tweeted Fergusson's statement, writing: "100%" (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).

Diablo 4 is set to launch sometime in 2023, and it seems like the development team has read the room when it comes to Diablo Immortal's damning reception. The mobile and PC title has a scathingly low user review average on Metacritic (opens in new tab), with most players citing intrusive microtransactions as reason enough to avoid the game.

Some have criticized the game's content for just not being all that fun or engaging. Others have become bitter after discovering hidden progression caps that punish free-to-play players.

To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences. We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items & full story driven expansions. More details soon. Necro blog tomorrow!June 12, 2022 See more

Positive messaging, but...

So far, the Diablo 4 development team has been saying and showing the right things. Pre-alpha gameplay snippets and a strong showing at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase have been received positively by the fanbase.

It's also been helped along by a grittier aesthetic and heightened levels of character customization, as well as the aforementioned distancing from Diablo Immortal's business model.

That said, Blizzard's reputation for cash-squeezing isn't going away overnight. Diablo Immortal, Overwatch and World of Warcraft have all been criticized for questionable monetization schemes.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to see just what state Diablo 4 launches in when it comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC next year.

We'd love for Diablo 4 to launch and for it to be received incredibly well. The series popularized loot-heavy hack 'n' slash gameplay, and it should have the chance to retake that throne.

However, the game needs to show that it won't nickel-and-dime players like its mobile stablemate. And that's not to mention the satisfying gameplay, abundant loot, and fulfilling progression it'll need to boat to be a sequel worthy of the Diablo name.

Diablo 2: Resurrected showed us that there's still life in the old dog. The ball's firmly in Blizzard's court to deliver a Diablo 4 that fans old and new feel proud to play on a regular basis.