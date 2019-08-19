Cyberpunk 2077 will hit Google Stadia in 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been announced for the Google Stadia streaming service for games.

Hype is building around Google's Netflix-for-games platform, which is angling to offer a way to stream and play games through seemingly any screen-based device with an internet connection.

Cyberpunk 2077, meanwhile, is a massive RPG game from the creators of The Witcher III, CD Projekt RED, featuring a sprawling metropolis of cybernetic limbs and technologically advanced warfare – oh, and Keanu Reeves, because fan service is amazing.

Set to launch in April 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC – with a Switch port likely a while off, if it will ever come – the Google Stadia announcement points to an ever bigger future for this futuristic game, one that could even appear on next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, given the timeline of the game's release.

We're still amazed at the prospect of such a demanding game being streamed over our piddly Wi-Fi connections, but hey, we're not complaining. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop with any other announcements to come out of the Google Stadia Connect live stream too.