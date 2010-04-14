Vodafone to offer Apple iPad in the UK

Vodafone has confirmed to TechRadar it will be offering Apple's iPad in the UK, with data plans to be made available for the 3G-enabled version when it arrives.

The statement is pretty generic, but confirms that, like the Microsoft Kin phones, Vodafone will launch the iPad in multiple European countries at once:

"Vodafone today announced that it will offer dedicated iPad price plans for all models from the end of May in Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

"The iPad lets users browse the web, read and send email, enjoy and share photos, watch HD videos, listen to music, play games, read ebooks and much more, all using iPad's revolutionary Multi-Touch user interface."

Although Vodafone could neither confirm nor deny whether it would be getting the iPad exclusively, we're pretty sure if it was it would have been shouting from the rafters about such a thing.