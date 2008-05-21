Apple to use BLU LEDs in all notebooks

All MacBooks to use BLU LEDs from 2009

Apple is set to use BLU LED displays in all of its MacBooks from 2009, according to Chinese-language paper Economic Daily News.

The newspaper claims that Apple’s Taiwanese supplier of LED backlight units, Kenmos, is set to increase BLU LED shipments in the coming year.

Not a panacea

Chris Phin, deputy editor on MacFormat magazine commented on the news: “LED backlighting isn't a panacea, but done right it can mean more consistent colours across the screen, zero warm-up time and brighter displays.

“Adding it across the range can only add to Apple's already-bullish laptop line-up; we just wish it had happened years ago.”