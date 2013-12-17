Apple seeks to stamp out Mac OS X Gmail woes with Mavericks update

Apple has rolled out its first significant update for the Mac OS X Mavericks software, which it hopes will stamp out lingering issues Gmail users are experiencing.

The Mavericks 10.9.1 update promises to resolve reliability for Google's email client within the Mail app, while also pledges to improve the stability of Smart Mailboxes and Search in Mail.

Beyond email boosts, the software bump also seeks to dispose of a problem with VoiceOver which prevented the Mac speaking sentences that contain emoji.

Safari has also been upgraded to v.7.0.1 to wipe out problems with autofill and filling out forms on some websites, while there's also a fix for an issue that prevented iWork and iLife updates on non-English Macs.

Patch for a patch

The update arrives following the launch of a Mail for Mavericks patch last month, which Apple pledged would take care of the issues for Gmail users. Obviously, that fix didn't go far enough.

Also, Mavericks 10.9.1 arrives after a long wait. It was seeded to Apple developers back in November. Thankfully, for those experiencing the issues, it can be downloaded now from the Mac App Store.