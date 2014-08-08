AMD to sell Radeon-branded SSDs

AMD is better known for its graphics chips

AMD will add SSD to its product portfolio if slides that have been published on a Chinese website are genuine, although they will just be rebranding someone else's product.

The new storage options will carry the Radeon R7 moniker, target the gamer and the enthusiast communities and are expected to be announced on August 13.

Other than graphics chips and processors, the Austin-based company also sells Radeon-branded memory and a software memory solution called Radeon Ramdisk.

The common denominator with AMD's storage products is that they are manufactured by someone else. Dataram does the Ramdisk, Patriot/Visontek does the memory modules and OCZ, now owned by Toshiba, is said to be behind the new SSD line.

New SKUs

The slides show that three SKUs will be available (120GB, 240GB and 480GB), all using an OCZ Indilinx Barefoot 3 controller and Toshiba's 19nm MLC NAND chips.

Performance is expected to range from 470Mbps to 530Mbps (sequential write), 550Mbps (sequential read), random read KIOPS ranging from 85 to 100 and write KIPS standing at 90.

Specswise, the OCZ Vertex range is very similar to the AMD R7 with the latter performing slightly better, offering a longer warranty and a higher MTBF.