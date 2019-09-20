AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation release date, news, and rumors

Now that AMD has released its first 7nm Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, what will the future look like for Threadripper 3rd Generation – its next line of HEDT processors?

The new Zen 2 architecture was revealed at CES 2019 , with AMD promising dramatically improved efficiency and performance, thanks to the new 7nm manufacturing process.

This is the architecture behind the latest Ryzen processors like the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and sees performance jump up dramatically, thanks to a 15% boost to IPC (instructions per clock). In fact, a mysterious Threadripper 3rd Generation chip recently appeared , boasting an incredible performance.

And, now we know that AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 processors will be launching in November 2019. We don't know exactly how many Threadripper processors will be coming out in November or their specs, but we do at least know the HEDT platform will be premiering with 24 cores at the start.

There will surely be plenty of new information coming out about AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 chips over the next few months – so, be sure to keep this page bookmarked, and we'll keep it updated with all the latest Threadripper news.

AMD has announced that its Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation processors will be launching in November 2019, alongside the much-anticipated Ryzen 9 3950X. However, we don't have a more specific date than that, or even how many processors will be coming out.

We have seen rumors of a 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPU, but whether that's real or when it's coming out remains to be seen. However, we would speculate that it wouldn't follow too late after the 24-core Threadripper processor that will be available at launch.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation price

Even though AMD has finally announced a release window for Threadripper 3rd Generation, we don’t have any official pricing information, but we can look at past generations to get an idea of what AMD’s next HEDT chips will cost.

The original lineup of Threadripper topped out with the $999 (£999, AU$1,439) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, but the second generation introduced surprisingly lower priced replacements. There were also two higher specced – and higher priced – additions. We believe Threadripper 3rd Generation will follow the latter model.

The prices of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation chips are as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: $1,799 (£1,639, AU$2,679)

$1,799 (£1,639, AU$2,679) Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: $1,299 (£1,159, AU$2,039)

$1,299 (£1,159, AU$2,039) Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: $899 (£809, AU$1,415)

$899 (£809, AU$1,415) Ryzen Threadripper 2920X: $649 (£583, AU$1,019)

AMD could very well surprise us and introduce an even higher-end SKU, like it did with the Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X, but we're not sure that will actually happen. Stay tuned, and we’ll update this page as soon as we hear any Threadripper 3rd Generation price information.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation specs

With AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation, we expect to see a huge bump in core counts, efficiency and per-core performance with Threadripper 3rd Generation. If you need a refresher on last year’s Threadripper lineup’s specs they’re as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper 2920X: 12-cores, 24-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.3GHz

12-cores, 24-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.3GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: 16-cores, 32-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.4GHz

16-cores, 32-threads, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.4GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: 24-cores, 48-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz

24-cores, 48-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: 32-cores, 64-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.2GHz

However, at least with the first wave of AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, we're only going to see 24-cores. There have been plenty of rumors of a 32-core Ryzen Threadripper processor that will take on the 2990WX, but nothing has been confirmed by AMD.

Beyond that, we also don't have any specific information about the new Threadripper processors. We don't know the clock speed, how much power they're going to chew up, or how much cache they're going to have. All we know is that a 24-core processor will be included, and they'll be built on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture.

With its Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, the move to 7nm has massively improved specs, not only resulting in higher core counts, but boosted clock speeds, much higher cache and lower power consumption. So, we're sure that performance is going to be massively improved. You can just look at the recently-announced Epyc processors, also based on Zen 2, which feature up to 64-cores.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, which will hit store shelves in November, will feature 16-cores, for instance: double that of the previous-generation Ryzen 7 2700X. And, when it comes to power consumption, just look at the Ryzen 7 3700X, which beats the Intel Core i9-9900K with a 65W TDP (thermal design power).

AMD Zen 2 processors feature up to 8-core chiplets that are smaller than the IO die. This means that Threadripper 3rd Generation should have many more cores in the same amount of space.

So, while all that's been confirmed so far is that a mysterious 24-core Threadripper 3rd Generation processor, we somehow doubt that's where AMD will leave it.

In addition, more leaks are suggesting that the new range of CPUs will be using new chipsets - TRX40, TRX80 and WRX80, which means you’ll need a new motherboard if these are accurate.

If AMD is able to bring higher core counts to Castle Peak HEDT processors, we could see AMD absolutely dominate Intel’s Basin Falls Refresh – and potentially the Cascade Lake-X family that’s rumored to follow it. And, if Intel can’t answer with anything but 14nm silicon , AMD might claim the HEDT throne just as it toppled Intel’s mainstream sales. This is especially true if Intel can’t get a smaller manufacturing process out before Zen 3 comes out and refines AMD’s 7nm process, likely in 2020.