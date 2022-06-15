AMD pro software suite gets a rebrand and performance boost to supercharge your business

Audio player loading…

AMD is making fresh overtures to the business community with a rebrand of its popular Radeon PRO Software for Enterprise offering.

In a blog post wryly titled ‘What’s New for AMD Software: PRO Edition – Wait! What is this?’, the tech firm revealed the new-look PRO edition is designed “to better integrate graphics with CPUs and platform-level features and accelerate performance throughout the entire machine.”

But the revamp is more than just a svelte 27% reduction in letters. AMD has also launched a new software driver for Radeon PRO professional graphics and announced Maxon Redshift support for the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 graphics card .

GPU performance boost

Performance is always paramount - especially for professional-level productions where, daily, the drive for creativity, quality, and efficiency locks horns with the reality of under-powered hardware and seemingly endless render times.

PRO Edition’s latest driver has been optimized to boost performance on Radeon PRO GPUs and graphic-intensive apps, like VFX software .

That means “professional users are expected to see quicker times for renderings and video encoding, smoother performance for 3D model interactions, streamlined ray tracing, and graphics-driven computations,” says AMD.

The Santa Clara-based business is also expanding its collaboration with Maxon, first announced at NAB 2022. Maxon has long been a popular software house for post-production artists - and for too long, its tools notably lacked AMD support. Since the partnership began, AMD has said it’s been working closely with Maxon to maximize the software performance on its GPUs.

At the time, AMD representative Gary Davis explained that the partnership was fueled by Maxon’s traditional association with Nvidia. “We worked with them very closely, and with our alliance team, to enable the Redshift rendering engine to be enabled on AMD GPUs,” said Davis.

(Image credit: AMD)

To coincide with the PRO Edition rebrand, AMD has announced Maxon Redshift, the world’s first fully GPU-accelerated renderer, now supports the top-end Radeon PRO W6800 graphics card - with the software’s Progressive rendering able to saturate the GPU’s 32GB to enhance frame buffering and let users manipulate models in real-time. It now means creators using Redshift have even more GPU options to use when crafting pro-level renders.

Elsewhere, the PRO Edition has received a facelift, with a clean, modern home-screen, that brings it more in line with AMD’s consumer software.

AMD Software: PRO Edition is available to download now.