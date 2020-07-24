Amazon is getting into the auto insurance market

Amazon is expanding its product range by taking its first foray into the world of car and bike insurance.

Initially launching in India Amazon will be partnering with Acko General Insurance to offer low-cost insurance deals with the added benefit of special offers for Prime members.

The automotive insurance is available now and can be purchased through Amazon Pay, with packages tailored to both cars and motorbikes. Amazon claims that customers will be able to get new policies set up and purchased in less than two minutes and without the need for any traditional paperwork.

Amazon Pay

Adding to the convenience factor, Indian motorists will be able to enjoy paperwork-free claims along with one-hour pick-up and three-day servicing. Customers can use Amazon Pay to click through the purchase process while policy documents are forwarded to the ‘Your Orders’ page as part of the all-digital process.

Commenting on the launch Vikas Bansal, Director & Head of Financial Services Amazon Pay India said “Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most, trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers. Delighted by this experience, there has been a growing demand for more services.

In line with this need, we are excited to launch an auto insurance product that is affordable, convenient, and provides a seamless claims experience”.

Amazon's previous auto experiences were linked to getting its voice assistant into vehicles. Echo Auto was initially announced back in September 2018, and was originally slated to go on sale the same year, but only reached the US a year later, and the UK in June 2020.

Echo Auto gives you hands-free access to Alexa's 70,000+ skills wherever you go, which means you'll be able to make calls, use your favorite streaming music services, listen to audiobooks, play games and manage your reminders all by using Alexa's voice commands.