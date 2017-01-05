5 insane gaming laptops from CES 2017

This year, CES 2017 is home to not only off-the-wall, wonky AI-powered robots and levitating Bluetooth speakers, it’s also the perfect place to showcase some of the latest home computing innovations as well. After all, it’s not a Consumer Electronics Show without a little something that appeals and entertains on a practical level.

Here we’ll take a look at the most promising gaming laptop selections found at CES. Whether we’re talking about the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 15 7000 or the absurdly priced (and sized) Acer Predator 21 X, there’s something at CES for every PC gamer to appreciate. Even if your interests in video games stop at VR, sit tight because Lenovo introduced an unexpected addition this year.

So grab your popcorn and low-latency, RGB-backlit gaming mouse because you’re in for a ride, one replete with mechanical keyboards and battery-draining graphics cards that’ll make you drool with envy.