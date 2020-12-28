An obscure laptop manufacturer has build something quite controversial

What is it? The Chuwi Corebook X is an Intel Core i5-powered laptop that has a 3.1-megapixel 14-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
What makes it special and why should I buy it? This is an affordable laptop with a QHD resolution, the sort of display you will find on a premium laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 which costs nearly four times the price of the Corebook X.
How much does it cost? The laptop is available from Banggood for $510 (about £376/AU$671) until later today, no discount code needed. That's an extra $90 off the current sale price of $600 - every little helps, after all.
Chuwi Corebook X laptop:
$600 $509.99 at Banggood
Save $90, without any codes. The Chuwi Corebook X has the X-factor thanks to its outstanding QHD display. Grab this bargain while you can, because the offer ends later today.
What else should we know? The device is powered by the Intel Core i5-7267U which is roughly equivalent to an Intel Core i3-10110U. It is a 4-year old CPU that carries some oomph. It is paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 46.2WHr battery, Wi-Fi 5 courtesy of an Intel Wireless-AC 7265 chip, a 1-megapixel front-facing camera, a spare M2 slot for a second SSD and a metal chassis. We love the fact that it has a backlit keyboard, supports PD via Type-C which makes it a perfect partner for modern laptop docking stations. Of course, the icing on the cake is the IPS display, a gorgeous 14-inch QHD screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that some purists prefer.
Any cons? It has only two USB ports and no HDMI, which is a shame given that it is a 14-inch laptop.
Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've put a request.
Bear in mind
- If this product ships from mainland China, it will take a month to reach either the UK or US (and potentially more). You may be levied an additional tax, either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.