The best CRM for real estate 2021

Top real estate agencies are leveraging the best CRM software on the market today to boost sales, reduce costs, and dramatically improve the customer experience. As any agent can tell you, real estate is all about relationships. They take a long time to cultivate, and just a few simple mistakes to sabotage.

Below, you’ll find a list of the software providers we believe offer the best CRM for real estate, to help you build and maintain relationships with greater conversion rates. We’ve included detailed information to help you choose, plus links to our in-depth reviews. You’ll also find more information on how we test out CRM software, and a short guide on how to pick the best CRM software for your agency.

The top 3 providers of the best CRM for real estate

1. Freshworks: best for ease of use

Freshworks is one of the most popular CRM solutions, with an intuitive, customizable interface, mobile apps, advanced AI forecasting, and more. For real estate agents, the interface allows for creation of custom fields, and linking modules and contacts to properties, alongside powerful automation tools.

2. Insightly: best for project management

Insightly is highly versatile, offering many features and a customizable dashboard offering huge potential for advanced workflow automation. Lead management tools, a sales funnel, and custom fields mean realtors can add lots of data, which is automatically synced to each record.

3. HubSpot: best for growing businesses

HubSpot's modular approach allows you to select paid features, with the excellent core CRM free to use. Agencies can add advanced tools as required, with the HubSpot app marketplace integrating with over 300 third-party apps, and the HubSpot Academy offers industry-leading support and advice.

What is the best CRM for real estate?

Each of the CRM solutions on this list has something unique to bring to the table. Freshworks is our top choice for the best CRM for real estate, thanks to its cost-effective starter plan and customizable automations. For larger brokerages, Insightly impresses with its extensive project management and sales support, making it easy to manage teams of realtors.

HubSpot’s also a good option for those on a budget, with an astounding level of free functionality that’s easy to build on, including contact management with custom fields. Of course, if you currently use any platforms offered by the Zoho workspace, Zoho CRM will be an excellent addition and integrates seamlessly.

Finally, BoomTown is one CRM that was built from the ground-up with realtors in mind, featuring next-level lead generation including a website and ad campaign builder.

The best CRM for real estate, compared CRM provider Price Free plan? Trial duration Support Freshworks From $15 per user a month Yes 21 days Email and phone (Mon to Fri) Insightly From $29 per user a month Yes 14 days Email (free) and phone (costs extra) HubSpot From $45 per two users a month Yes 14 days Live chat, phone, online call Zoho CRM From $14 per user a month Yes 15 days Email (Mon to Fri) BoomTown Contact vendor No N/A Phone, email, and chat

The best CRM software for real estate available

(Image credit: Freshworks)

1. Freshworks An intuitive platform with powerful automations Specifications Price: From $15 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial duration: 21 days Support: Email and phone (Mon to Fri) TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + User-friendly design + Powerful, customizable automations Reasons to avoid - Limited lead-gen on basic plans - Fewer integrations than some competitors

Freshworks is one of the most popular CRM solutions available today, and not just among real estate professionals. It sports an intuitive and highly customizable interface, a mobile app with clever features like voice notes, and advanced AI forecasting and insights.

That customizable interface will be a boon for real estate agents in particular. You can create custom fields to store data like square footage or density and average cost of a neighborhood. You can also create links between modules and link contacts to a particular property, for example, or assign one or more realtors to a particular property or neighborhood.

Freshworks doesn’t offer as many integrations as some of its competitors, but it has a powerful automation system as well. You can use them to create and schedule communications like newsletters, listings, or buyer contracts, create tasks and appointments, batch update fields, and send invoices.

Some lead generation tools are only available with enterprise plans, something smaller agencies should take into consideration. Still, there’s a lot to like here, and there’s a lot you can do with even basic plans. Read our comprehensive Freshworks CRM review, and to learn more about its sales CRM offering, read our Freshsales CRM review.

(Image credit: Insightly)

2. Insightly A versatile and feature-rich CRM solution Specifications Price : From $29 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial duration: 14 days Support: Email (free) and phone (costs extra) TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Extensive project management and sales support + Good workflow automation support Reasons to avoid - Phone support costs extra - Interface can be a bit overwhelming

Insightly is a highly versatile platform with tons of features and a very customizable dashboard. That’s one of the reasons it can feel a bit overwhelming when first starting out, so the interface takes a bit of getting used to.

That said, there’s huge potential here in terms of advanced workflow automation and dashboard customization, although it’s not possible to hide modules you’re not using. The lead management tools and sales funnel are feature-rich and highly customizable. Like the main interface, these can feel a bit overwhelming at first. But once you’ve gotten used to the interface, it really is very powerful.

Custom fields let you add any kind of information you want to your records on customers, so realtors won’t end up feeling left behind. All of your communications, notes, and other pipeline data is automatically synced to each record, too.

Insightly benefits from good automation as well. Its “activity sets” feature (lists of tasks to be executed for each customer), for example, make it easy to design workflows and blaze through repetitive tasks. Read our Insightly review to learn more.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

3. HubSpot Everything you need to get started Specifications Price: From $45 per two users a month Free plan: Yes Trial duration: 14 days Support: Live chat, phone, online call TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Tons of free functionality + Loads of app integrations Reasons to avoid - Learning curve can be a little steep - Reporting not as powerful as some competitors

HubSpot has a modular approach to CRM that lets you pick and choose which features you want included in your package. While some of these can be pricey, the great advantage is that HubSpot’s core CRM technology is free to use. That means real estate agencies can get started with zero costs, and then simply add more advanced features as the business grows.

Another big bonus here is the HubSpot app marketplace. HubSpot integrates with over 300 different third-party applications, which means that whatever your existing workflow is, it probably already works with HubSpot.

With all the features available, the learning curve can be a bit steep. That said, HubSpot Academy provides an elegant solution. Known as an industry-leading learning center for all things CRM, HubSpot Academy contains information on how to best use and customize the app, and even offers specific certifications to bring teams up to speed—something busy realtors will appreciate.

The extra power features for marketing, support, and sales can be costly, but you needn’t pay until you’re ready, and the free version packs a real punch. Read our detailed HubSpot review to learn more.

(Image credit: Zoho)

4. Zoho CRM The perfect companion to the Zoho suite Specifications Price: From $14 per user a month Free plan: Yes Trial duration: 15 days Support: Email (Mon to Fri) TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Integrates seamlessly with the Zoho work suite + Extremely easy to use Reasons to avoid - Higher-end plans are a bit pricey - User support by email only (Mon to Fri)

Fans of other Zoho products should look no further than Zoho CRM for a simple, straightforward CRM, which offers the best all-around, simple solution. It’s got the basics down to a T, from contact and pipeline management to communications, workflow automation, and reporting.

Its other big strength, of course, is the fact that it integrates seamlessly with other Zoho apps that your real-estate business can use—and may already be using—for sales and marketing, project management, invoicing, and even HR and payroll.

Zoho’s also got some powerful lead generation tools, including a social media scraping tool. Real estate is a visual industry, and social media campaigns can get a lot of attention. Monitor your Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram posts, and scrape user data directly from the app.

The analytics and reporting tools are perhaps not as customizable as some competitors, but they’ll more than meet most realtors’ needs. Support is limited to email, but there’s some solid documentation to get you started, including a guide on building a Zoho real estate CRM.

Read our full Zoho CRM review to find out more.

(Image credit: BoomTown)

5. BoomTown Built from the ground up for realtors Specifications Price: Contact vendor Free plan: No Trial duration: N/A Support: Phone, email, and chat TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + All features are realtor-ready and focused + Extensive lead-generation features Reasons to avoid - Limited integrations and customizations

BoomTown isn’t as big or as well-known as the other heavy-hitters on this list, but it’s earned its spot because it’s been built from the ground up specifically for realtors. Thus, while it may not have the wealth of integrations or full customizability of its competitors, it does have a lot to offer for this particular industry, and is the best for real estate-focused features.

For example, BoomTown includes access to real-time property updates and listings, making it easy to stay on top of the market and send interesting properties to buyers. BoomTown also comes with its own website builder with built-in insights: you can see what properties have caught a customer’s eye, or the kind of searches they’ve run.

BoomTown positions itself as a partner to your business, not just another CRM. The “Success Assurance” program, for example, will communicate with your cold-leads and help convert them to transaction-ready customers, or continue nurturing them for up to one year.

There are limited integrations, true, but more than a few useful automation features. For example, you can automate lead distribution to agents, get predictive insights from lead activity, and match listings to interested customers.

How to choose the best CRM for real estate

As a realtor, there are a few things you’ll want to look out for when choosing the right CRM for you or your brokerage.

Lead generation can be tricky, and most of the CRMs above include at least some tools. If this is an area where you really struggle, then BoomTown, with its built-in website builder and "Success Assurance" hot-leads system, might be a good choice. For more flexibility in this area, HubSpot’s many, many integrations make it easy to build out your own lead generation system.

Customizability can also be a big success factor. Different regions and different areas of activity can call for dramatically different information needs. Insightly is one CRM that excels in this area. Automations are another important factor to consider. Most realtors prefer to spend their time out in the field, showing homes and closing deals.

The powerful automations available, for example, with Freshworks or Zoho can help you spend less time pushing buttons and more time shaking hands.

How we test real estate CRM solutions

We look at a variety of factors when testing CRM software. This includes features, such as contact and lead management, deal management, bulk emails, and lead generation. We also look at third-party integrations and automations that can extend a CRM’s utility.

Usability is very important, as for most people CRM software is a means to an end, not something to spend a lifetime mastering. We look at the interface, helpful or useful shortcuts, and customizability.

Customer service is another important element. We review the standard support options, like phone, email, and chat, but also what kind of supporting documentation is available, and how responsive and friendly the customer service is. Of course, cost comes into play, but also the number of plans to fit different budgets—and whether a free trial is available.

