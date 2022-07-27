The best flying type pokémon can rain damage down from above in Pokémon Go. We’re going to give you a rundown of their strengths and weaknesses and which are the best to choose for your next big battle.

There are so many pokémon available in Pokémon Go that it can be hard to know which ones you should be focusing on catching or training up for battle. Every type has its own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider, so you should study our Pokémon Go type chart. It doesn’t matter whether you’re going up against a gym, Team rocket member, or heading into PvP to gain victory over your friends, you should be aware of each pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses.

In this guide, we’ll be talking about the best flying type pokémon in Pokémon Go. Flying type pokémon can vary a lot, from the everyday birds like Pidgey and Pikipek, to the dramatic legendaries like Ho oh and Rayquaza. But they all have strengths and weaknesses that you should know about before using them in battle.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as to find out which are the best flying type pokémon that you might want to focus on catching and training so that you can be victorious in battle, and how you can obtain them in your adventures in Pokémon Go.

The best flying type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are flying type pokémon strong against?

Flying type pokémon take reduced damage from grass, fighting, bug, and especially ground type attacks.

Flying type attacks are also strong against grass, poison, and bug type pokémon.

What are flying type pokémon weak against?

Flying type pokémon take additional damage from electric, ice, and rock type attacks.

Flying type attacks are also weak against electric, rock, and steel type pokémon.

What are the best flying type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Tornadus

Tornadus is a powerful option for battle in Pokémon Go, especially in its Therian Form.

Either form can be caught during raid battles. However, the pool of pokémon available in Raids is constantly changing, so be sure to check whether or not it is currently available before searching it out.

Tornadus is one of the few pokémon which is a pure flying type. It is resistant to fighting, bug, grass, and especially ground type attacks. However, it is weak to electric, rock, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Pidgeot

Pidgeot is one of the most accessible strong pokémon available in Pokémon Go, so it’s a great choice for newer players.

It can be evolved from Pidgey, one of the most common pokémon, using candies. It also has a Mega Evolution which gives it even more power. Collect Mega Energy and choose when to use it on your Pidgeot wisely for maximum effect in your battles.

Pidgeot is a normal and flying type pokémon. It is resistant to bug, grass, and especially ground and ghost type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, electric, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Rayquaza

Rayquaza is another great legendary pokémon available in Pokémon Go. It also has a Mega Evolution for even more power, so gather up that Mega Energy when you can.

It is available from five-star raid battles. However, the pool of pokémon available in raids is constantly changing, so be sure to check whether or not it is currently available before going looking for it.

Rayquaza is a dragon and flying type pokémon. It is resistant to fighting, bug, fire, water, and especially ground and grass type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, dragon, fairy, and especially ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Charizard

Charizard comes in many forms. Mega Charizard Y is an especially powerful form, and retains the fire and flying typing of the normal Charizard.

The Mega Charizards can be obtained by Mega Evolving a normal Charizard. To do this you will need Mega Energy, obtained through Mega Raids. You will be able to choose which one you want. Keep an eye out though, because Mega Charizard X loses its flying type to become dragon instead.

A normal Charizard and Mega Charizard Y are Fire and flying types. They are vulnerable to electric and water type attacks, and especially vulnerable to rock type attacks. However, they are resistant to ground, fighting, steel, fire, and fairy type attacks, and especially bug and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Ho oh

Ho oh is a powerful legendary pokémon. Like other legendary pokémon, it is only available in raid battles, so depending on when you are reading this you may need to wait for it to rotate back into the available pool. If it’s not available, don’t worry too much - Charizard has the same typing and is a powerful but accessible alternative.

Ho oh can also be found in Shadow form, and even Apex Shadow for those who attended the Go Tour: Johto event. Apex Shadow Ho oh is particularly powerful.

Ho oh is a flying and fire type. It is vulnerable to electric and water type attacks, and especially vulnerable to rock type attacks. However, it is resistant to ground, fighting, steel, fire, and fairy type attacks, and especially resistant to bug and grass type attacks.