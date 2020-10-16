Best employee scheduling software of 2020

Creating and managing employee schedules can be a logistical nightmare, even if you only have a small workforce. Fortunately, there are numerous software options available to simplify and/or automate this process.

Employee scheduling software starts from as little as $1 per month, per employee. When used effectively, these programs not only can save you and your team hours, but they also help ensure that employees are rostered on at the correct times, maximizing productivity and income.

In this guide, we look at five of the best employee scheduling software solutions available. Each has its own pros, cons, and target users, so be sure to read carefully before settling on the best option for your needs.

1. Shiftboard Popular employee scheduling program Visit Site Flexible pricing options Streamlined hiring and onboarding tools Powerful performance analytics Simplified employee scheduling features User interface can be confusing

Shiftboard is one of the world’s most popular employee scheduling programs and caters to thousands of medium to large businesses globally. It includes a range of tools to modernize scheduling and provide attendance tracking and performance analytics.

On top of this, Shiftboard comes with a range of onboarding tools designed to streamline the integration process for new employees. A selection of hiring features are also available to aid candidate data collection and simplify the overall employment process.

Prices for a Shiftboard plan start from $3 per user per month. Basic, Professional, and Enterprise subscription options are available, with the capacity to cater to extremely large teams with tens of thousands of people.

2. Resource Guru User-friendly employee scheduling tools Visit Site Flexible pricing options Suitable for all business sizes Useful leave management portal Tidy, intuitive calendar design Some advanced features missing

Resource Guru offers user-friendly employee scheduling tools aimed at any organization, from small businesses to the world’s largest companies. One of our favorite features of the program is its tidy calendar layout, which is designed to show who is working, when, and on what.

On top of this, the program comes with a useful leave management system. This allows you to easily keep track of employee time off and ensure that everyone gets the leave that they’re entitled to. Users also have access to a range of analytics and reporting tools.

Resource Guru is available from $2.50 per user per month with the basic Grasshopper plan that includes all features except analytics reports. The Blackbelt plan ($4.16 per user per month) adds reports, and the Master plan ($6.65 per user per month) has even more advanced features.

3. Snap Schedule Great selection of employee scheduling tools Visit Site Extremely powerful employee scheduling tool Impressive reporting features Great schedule customizability Ability to cater to large businesses High-budget option

Snap Schedule is an extremely powerful spreadsheet-based employee scheduling program. It has advanced features, but it is a little expensive. The user interface is also slightly cluttered and unintuitive.

That said, one of the best things about Snap Schedule is its ability to integrate with Microsoft Excel data. When you begin using it for the first time, you will be able to import employee data directly from an Excel spreadsheet.

On top of this, Snap Schedule is extremely customizable. In fact, users have almost full customizability when creating new schedules. Unfortunately, this program’s high prices mean that its not a viable option for anyone other than the largest businesses.

4. Humanity Powerful employee scheduling programs Visit Site Affordable plans Powerful scheduling tools Useful clock-in and clock-out monitor Accurate overtime manager Navigation can be complicated

Humanity is one of the most powerful employee scheduling programs available. It’s affordable and scalable and comes with a great selection of advanced tools designed to streamline the scheduling process.

For example, Humanity uses an intuitive scheduling interface that includes tools for overtime monitoring, clock-in and clock-out tracking, and time-off requests. Users also have access to a range of data-driven forecasting tools designed to help plan future staffing schedules.

Prices start from just $3 per user per month for a Starter plan, which includes employee scheduling and basic reporting tools. Upgrading to a Classic ($4 per user per month) or Enterprise (custom priced) plan adds increasingly advanced tools.

5. Paycor Scheduling Streamline all aspects of employee scheduling Visit Site Attractive user interface Competitive prices Drag-and-drop schedule editor Great for small businesses Customization is limited

Paycor Scheduling is a relatively new program designed to streamline all aspects of employee scheduling. It comes with both mobile and desktop apps, has a simple shift reminder tool, and allows you to save schedule templates for future use.

On top of this, the more expensive Paycor Scheduling Pro includes the ability to create advanced scheduling rules, group chat tools, and a suite of budget-planning features.

One of the main downsides of the Paycor Scheduling program is that it’s only available with a Paycor subscription. The cheapest plan starts at $99 per month, and prices increase rapidly if more advanced functionality is required.