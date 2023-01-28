You might be able to write your own Apple AR/VR headset apps

We'll have to wait and see what Apple's VR headset looks like

The long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset might possibly, at last, be launching later this year – and we've got a new set of leaks around app development for it, hinting that everyone will be able to create augmented reality experiences on this device.

According to sources speaking to The Information (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), Apple is working on software development tools to make the app creation process as straightforward as possible. The more apps get built, the more appealing the headset will be.

These tools mean that even consumers could build their own apps through Siri, the report says: so you could just describe the experience that you wanted to see in augmented reality, and Siri would interpret your commands and build it for you.

Health and wellness

One of the examples mentioned in the article is being able to build an app showing virtual animals walking around a room, just by describing it to Siri. No coding or computer graphic design skills would be required to put it together.

It's worth noting that the information sourced in the story is from 2021, so it might be a little outdated at this stage – and it's obviously unconfirmed and unofficial to begin with. However, it's logical that Apple would want to make app development as easy as it can.

The report also mentions that Apple is working on AR content for the headset, with health and wellness a priority. One potential use of the device is as a meditation aid, enabling users to sit in digitally generated, calming scenes of their choosing.

Analysis: following a trend

If the details in this report from The Information are correct, Apple is following something of a trend when it comes to making its AR software developer tools as simple to access as possible – and the ultimate aim is to increase user engagement as much as possible.

Those of you with children at home will probably be aware of Roblox, the online game platform that makes it just as easy to design and build experiences as it is to play them. Apple could well be aiming for something similar here.

Then there's the phenomenally successful Minecraft of course: another game that's also a platform for creating new games and environments. The appeal of Roblox and Minecraft lies not just in what they are, but what else you can do with them.

If Apple is going to convince substantial numbers of people to pay up for its AR/VR headset (or mixed reality headset, if you prefer), then a broad range of apps are going to be required – and this might be the perfect way to ensure that.