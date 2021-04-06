You can now fully secure all your Windows 10 work devices

Microsoft has extended its Defender for Endpoint platform to now support Windows 10 on Arm devices as well.

The Redmond-based software giant says that adding support for Arm is part of its efforts to extend Microsoft Defender for Endpoint capabilities to cover all endpoints, irrespective of their underlying software or hardware.

Microsoft says that devices that run Windows 10 on Arm are designed to take full advantage of the built-in protections available in Windows 10, including encryption, data protection, as well as the antivirus and anti-malware capabilities.

“Microsoft Defender for Endpoint compliments these security features with an industry leading, unified, cloud powered enterprise endpoint security platform that helps security teams prevent, detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats, while delivering secure and productive end user security experiences,” notes the Microsoft 365 Defender Team in a blog post announcing the new product.

Comprehensive security platform

Microsoft contends that Arm-based devices are leading the digital transformation initiatives at enterprises. The new Defender for Endpoints on Arm stems from Microsoft’s belief that a security-first mindset is paramount in this new hybrid work environment.

Microsoft 365 Defender Team notes that the platform will have the same features and user experience as available on the main desktop version. “All the data, insights, and functionality in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is exactly the same as its always been,” share the developers.

The release is part of Microsoft’s larger effort to expand the remit of the Endpoint security platform, not just across hardware platforms but across operating systems as well.

The expansion of the platform to non-Windows platforms was announced in 2020, and is already available for Linux, macOS and Android users, either as a public preview or as a full featured release.

