Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch with Snapdragon 855 chipset on February 20

Xiaomi has confirmed the display specifications, in-display fingerprint technology as well as Transparent Edition of the upcoming Mi 9. The launch is set for February 20th, where Xiaomi is expected to launch its most expensive handset till date.

Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio, 103.8% NTSC color gamut, 600 nits brightness, >60000:1 contrast ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It will also feature an in-screen ambient light sensor, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9 is equivalent to a 5μm macro camera, which is several times higher than the traditional fingerprint sensor.

The Transparent Edition will have a whopping 12GB of RAM, with a gradient back glass just 0.4 mm thick.

Its camera will have Laser Autofocus, seen clearly in the transparent edition. It also features Phase Detection AF (PDAF) and CAF (Contrast Detection Autofocus) technology, and uses closed-loop Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for improved auto-focusing.

The Mi 9 also has Game Turbo with real-time CPU/GPU/FPS monitoring. It supports network-switching with a single tap and keeps the game running while the display is off. It also reportedly features a speaker with deep bass and has Smart PA that uses DSM dynamic control to amplify sound by 100%.

The Mi 9 will be the first smartphone from the company to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. At the back, the device has a triple camera setup with one 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 16 MP selfie camera with support for portrait mode.

The Transparent Edition will pack a 3200mAh battery with 22W fast charging support via USB Type-C port, as well as 15W fast charging via Qi-wireless charging technology. The back of the smartphone has a circular wireless charging pad for the latter.

The Mi 9 will run on the MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie, and it will also be the first to receive the MIUI 11 upgrade when it comes.