Trending

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release this September

By published

The third Xenoblade Chronicles game was announced in a new trailer

Two characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 3
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Audio player loading…

The much-anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has officially been announced in a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct, and will release in September 2022.

The open-world action-RPG will be set in a new location in the Xenoblade series but will be connected to the first two Xenoblade Chronicles games, tying them together.

The trailer (which you can watch below) showed off a handful of new characters coming in the game, its war-torn setting, as well as several tantalizing, if obscure, story hooks.

Although the last mainline release in the Xenoblade Chronicles series released back in 2017, its first installment was remastered in 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any whiff of news about this third game since.

Callum Bains

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer, whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world. He’s previously written freelance for various sites and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also has a love for tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.
See more Gaming news