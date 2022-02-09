Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release this September

Audio player loading…

The much-anticipated Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has officially been announced in a new trailer during the latest Nintendo Direct, and will release in September 2022.

The open-world action-RPG will be set in a new location in the Xenoblade series but will be connected to the first two Xenoblade Chronicles games, tying them together.

The trailer (which you can watch below) showed off a handful of new characters coming in the game, its war-torn setting, as well as several tantalizing, if obscure, story hooks.

Although the last mainline release in the Xenoblade Chronicles series released back in 2017, its first installment was remastered in 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any whiff of news about this third game since.