Xbox Series X restock: it was in stock only once this week, but there's good news

There was just one Xbox restock this week. In 2021, it was easier to buy than a PS5 restock in the first half of the year; that's changed in the last two months as the Microsoft console inventory has suddenly become scarce. But, good news, we have seen the official Microsoft Store restock at around 6pm EDT once a week, and that's how people got it this week.

Xbox Series X restock news for September 10

The Xbox Series X was only in stock once this week, and that was through the official Microsoft Store in the US. It lasted for a long time – three whole minutes.

Yes, three minutes is actually a long time for an Xbox Series X restock, but if you're fast enough with our Twitter alerts, you're able to easily checkout. We're also waiting for other stores to have the console. GameStop usually has bundles for consoles every week or two, Best Buy is overdue for an Xbox restock, and Target has drops every now and again online, but at a local level (you're required to select a store for in-store pickup).

Antonline is a good source of Xbox Series X consoles in bundle form, and has had consistent had next-gen console drop once per week – although this week it was the Xbox Series S, which kind of counts but still isn't as hard to get as the Series X.

Microsoft has consistent Xbox Series X restock

Last Xbox Series X restock date: Thursday, September 9 at 6:05pm EDT

The official Microsoft Xbox Store has been the most consistent with Xbox Series X restock events, routinely (though not always) happening on Thursdays at around 6pm EDT, according to Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider.

In fact, that was the last Xbox Series X restock. It happened at 6:05pm EDT, as you can see from our restock alert. Unless there's a Best Buy Xbox restock today, this will be the only Xbox stock for over a week.

The expert advice we give is that if the Xbox sells out quickly at 6:05pm EDT, stick around for 15 minutes. People who have it in their cart for 15 minutes will miss their chance to check out and the console will kick back into the inventory system, allowing you to purchase it in a surprise second round, while so many people reply to us on Twitter 'It's sold out' and go away without trying during that second wave.

Target Xbox Series X restocks at a few zip codes

Xbox Series restock pattern: Online-only, but only at a few local stores at a time

The Xbox restock process at Target changed during the summer of 2021, and instead of doing large nationwide restocks, it's rolling out inventory as it gets them into the backroom of its individual stores throughout the United States.

Now, the Xbox Series X stock is still sold online only, but because you select a local store for in-store pick up, you're competing with neighbors. This makes it both easier and harder, depending on where you live in the country, and only a few consoles are available at various zip codes, often in the morning before Target stores open.

Target has done at least one nationwide Xbox restock after switching to this local as-they-come-in format, but we haven't seen the Series X there as much as we've seen it at Walmart, our favorite choice.

Part of the reason Xbox Series X has become harder to find in stock is the simple fact that there hasn't been a Best Buy Xbox restock in almost two months. The last date and time in 2021 was July 14 at 3:10pm EDT, and we haven't seen it since.

The good news is that we know Best Buy is prepping at least one Xbox restock soon: it already has a landing page setup for the limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, which launches on November 15. Hopefully, we see the Xbox before then in its normal Black 1TB format, too.

Xbox Best Buy restock time: The date is never set in stock, but the times are fairly consistent, always being during work hours from 9:37am EDT to 5:05:am EDT, according to our Xbox restock tracker. That's a big window, but at least we know it doesn't have a restock planned for nights and weekends.

Antonline had Xbox in restock just not the Series X

Antonline is one of the few retailers to promise one next-gen console drop per week, and it did deliver an Xbox restock – but it was for Xbox Series S bundles and not the Series X that everyone really wants.

Regardless, Antonline did offer recent Xbox Series X stock in bundle form, with the last date and time being August 24, 2021 at 9:49am EDT. Like Best Buy, it usually does normal hours (no overnights and no weekends), but it's more about being quick to the restock opportunity than Best Buy, which allows for randomness when you try to add it to your cart.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock on Thursdays

Last Walmart Xbox Series X restock date: Wednesday, August 25 at 12pm and 9pm EDT

Walmart has been one of the few reliable Xbox Series X restock stores in the US in the latter half of 2021. It doesn't always provide the quickest shipping dates, with one month being the estimated time, but it usually does delivery ahead of that projected time frame.

Xbox Series X became harder to get for the bots, thankfully, because Walmart has implemented a new "Press and hold" requirement for buying the console. It still won't land in your cart easily, but at least there's a better shot on Thursdays.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock date: Every single date has been on a Thursday, usually at 3pm EDT, but the last Walmart restock was on a Wednesday at 12pm EDT and another at 9pm EDT, which was nice for people who can't get the console due to work. We're unsure if the restock date and time will permanently be changed simply because Walmart has been back-ordered on Xbox consoles and is working to fulfill the prior shipments before accepting more orders. We'll see next Thursday.

GameStop has rare bundles every few weeks

Last GameStop Xbox Series X restock date: Wednesday, August 17 at 11:30am EDT

GameStop is a great choice for buying an Xbox Series X – when there's a restock – due to the fact that it bundles games and controllers with its stock and requires a $15 annual membership. That rubs people the wrong way, but it also prevents resellers from profiting off of the Microsoft console, and that's a good thing.

The problem is that GameStop's last restock was August 17 when it paired Madden NFL 22 with the console for $695, a good deal if you like that game. But before that, it was basically that rare in-store GameStop Xbox Series X restock in June. That's a long gap, when GameStop often has PS5 bundles every week or every other week.