Xbox Series X restock at GameStop: it'll be sold in stores – here's when to get it

The Xbox Series X GameStop restock is going to a different this week. GameStop will have the Xbox Series X in stores on Wednesday, June 16, and it'll be US nationwide restock.

GameStop will have the Xbox Series X in stores on Wednesday, June 16, and it'll be US nationwide restock. That was a rumor last week and we just heard from the official GameStop Twitter account. We may see other American retailers restock the Xbox Series X in between now and then, and GameStop lines may be out the door on Wednesday, so keep looking out for other alerts (hint: maybe Sunday night).

Where else? Microsoft Store may restock too

When will Microsoft restock the Xbox Series X? We always suggest checking with us every Sunday at 11:59pm EDT / 8:59pm PDT. While we think it comes in stock at midnight, since that's technically Monday morning, we want to be as clear in our advice as possible and avoid any confusion around when you'll be able to buy the Xbox Series X. It's Sunday night before you go to sleep for Monday.

What to do when it's in stock at Microsoft: You should keep trying to buy it for at least 30 minutes from the Microsoft store – with a lot of refreshing even if it says out of stock. Why? Thousands of people will be trying to make the purchase of the Microsoft console, and many will either fail to add their credit card details properly or bail on buying it (a lot of people just like to see if they can buy it). After a few minutes (roughly 15 minutes), that inventory will kick back into the Microsoft store system and be available to buy again. That's our best tip: don't give up on trying to buy the Xbox Series X.

What not to do: Most people see the initial Xbox Series X restock Twitter alert from Matt Swider at midnight, and they immediately go to the Xbox website to buy it only to see the add-to-cart button say 'Out of stock'. Frustrated, they reply to Matt with a message like 'Out of stock' or 'It's gone'. However, what they should be doing is sticking to the Microsoft website and constantly refreshing the page.