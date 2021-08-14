Xbox Series X restock: Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and Microsoft – when to buy it

Xbox Series X restock news is going to be scarce, but if you follow our Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – and turn on notifications for alerts for the next Xbox Series X restock – you'll know when and where to find the Microsoft console. Most recently, we found a Walmart Xbox restock, with thousands of people finding a next-gen console through our alerts (there was a PS5 restock that day too). While we saw Xbox inventory remain in stock longer in the summer at stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and even Microsoft's own website, with Target having local drops every so often. Of all the stores in the US, Best Buy is overdue – we're tracking it for next week, while Walmart just happened.

Update: Last week, we saw both Walmart and the official Microsoft Xbox Store offer the console for a few minutes, which is longer than normal, and hundreds of our followers were able to purchase the Microsoft console for its $499 MSRP.

GameStop Xbox Series X restock

Next GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Unknown, but it's overdue

Unknown, but it's overdue Last minor GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Thursday, July 15 at 11am EDT

Thursday, July 15 at 11am EDT Last Xbox All-Access bundle restock at GameStop: June 23 at 2pm EDT

June 23 at 2pm EDT Only GameStop in-store Xbox Series X restock in 2021: June 16 at store open

June 16 at store open Last major GameStop Xbox Series X restock: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT How to buy the Xbox from GameStop: Follow our Xbox restock tracker account

As you can see, the GameStop Xbox Series X restock strategy is all over the place, with the last major online inventory launching back on May 26. There have been other Xbox restock events since that date: on June 16 we saw the first and only major in-store restock at retailer stores – GameStop or otherwise – in 2021; on June 23, we saw an Xbox All Access bundle go live; and this past Thursday, July 15, the retailer briefly bundled the Xbox Series X console with an extra blue Xbox controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and $20 gift card and F1 2021.

We're hoping for more – and better – Xbox Series X GameStop bundles in the near future, as the game retailer keeps trying different things with its Xbox inventory. And, of course, we'll be there with Twitter alerts.

Microsoft Store secret Xbox Series X availability

Next Xbox Series X restock date at Microsoft: Overdue, usually Sundays or Thursdays

Overdue, usually Sundays or Thursdays Last Microsoft Xbox Series X restock date: Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT

Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT Microsoft has diverted Xbox console stock to its Xbox Insiders program

Beta testers (of new dashboards) get access to buying a console

It requires powering up your Xbox One console

Microsoft has locked in Thursdays at its go-to restock date, although it has also done Sunday night at 11:59pm previously. While it did have a restock for a few minutes (maybe a whole three minutes) on Thursday, July 29 at 6:05pm EDT, it has been diverting its Xbox stock from its own retail store to a new pilot program.

The Xbox Insiders Xbox Series X upgrade plan, first discovered by Bradon Hofer, is actually a great incentive for people who want to beta test dashboard tweaks and other system updates that Microsoft is developing for its consoles. And if you're stuck testing things out on an old Xbox One and wanting to upgrade to the new Xbox Series X, really you should be the first in line.

Note: you'll need to power up your old Xbox One console in order to log into this particular Xbox Insiders menu. You access it online, nor can you find the menu on an Xbox Series X. This prevents Xbox Series X owners from ordering a second console from their brand new system.

Target Xbox Series X restock: daily online locally

Target Xbox restock are online locally now almost every morning

Only a few zip codes have the Xbox Series X for sale – and only a few consoles at that

This is very different from the nationwide Xbox Series X restocks before

Every weekday morning and sometimes on Saturdays, Target has the Xbox Series X in stock at random stores to be bought online (no, you cannot buy the Xbox in stores in the US at this time). The problem is that it's hard to issue Twitter alerts when it's usually select stores in a city and there are as few as five consoles as part of the Xbox restock.

Target has switched from a nationwide restock date to offering the Xbox Series X at a local level (again only to be bought online buy picked up in stores) and it has the Xbox consoles for sale as they come in every morning.

Xbox All-Access is often the silent restock

Walmart and GameStop had Xbox Series X in stock through All Access for weeks and no one noticed

The pay-as-you-go program does hook you into a 24-month contract

Stores like Walmart and GameStop often restock the Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access bundle, which works a lot like a smartphone plan. You pay for the console over time, but you're also signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which is actually something you should look into buying alongside an Xbox anyway).

After 24 months, you save a couple of dollars with this Xbox Series X plan, but you're on the hook being required to pay for it for two years.

The Xbox Series X restock news continues to be a mixed bag. The console is readily available when there's a restock, but retailers in the US haven't made the new Xbox for sale except for a few restock dates in late June and the first half of July. Demand has fallen, but so has supply. At first, it may be difficult to buy Xbox Series X once things do become steady again (as more demand piles up), but as soon as those pent-up needs are met, it will just sit there in stock again, according to our analysis.

Amazon Xbox Series X restock

Believe it or not, Amazon hasn't had an Xbox Series X restock since Prime Day in late June. That means the online retailer is also overdue to put up the Xbox for sale, and that many of its customers are going to clamor for the opportunity to buy it due to all of the pent up demand. It's going to be chaotic to say the least.

Something that Amazon has been doing overseas with restocks is limited sales to Prime customers. This would overcome the many troubles that Amazon (and also Walmart) has with resellers scooping up all of the consoles with the use of bots. So far, the Prime-only restock events haven't come to the US.

With the launch of the Halo Infinite beta, there's going to be growing demand for the Xbox Series X, and we're live tracking all of the major US retailers and updating our exclusive restock reporting every step of the way.