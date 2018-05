The Apple Event made fanboys and girls rather hot under the collar.

There were the launches of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro (the biggest yet), Apple TV mark 2 and a rather steamy iPhone 6S 3D Touch presentation.

So steamy in fact, that we want you to guess if these quotes were taken from the event or from 50 Shades Of Grey.

*Note: The quiz may take a little while to load below the link.