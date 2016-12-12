Why your next PC should come from the Microsoft Windows Premium Collection

When you're looking to buy a computer that will last you several years, it can pay dividends to spend more on a high-end model that will deliver greater value over time.

Sure, you could grab one out of the bargain bin, but don't expect its plastic case to stand the test of time. And do you really want one that’s thicker than a dictionary?

Diving deeper into your wallet is more likely to fetch you one that’s slim and lightweight yet built like a tank, with a dazzling display and powerful components that are capable of running even the most demanding software for some time to come.

However, with so many models and options out there on the market, it isn't always easy to tell whether computers represent genuine quality or carry a brand premium.

To help, Microsoft has launched a new hand-picked collection of premium PCs called the Windows Premium Collection . They all run the latest Windows 10 operating system and combine slim and modern hardware designs with cutting-edge software.

Better yet, these impressive offerings represent years of evolutionary design; thinner, faster, harder, you'll be able to count on them for years to come.

Flipping useful

The first two entries in this list come from Microsoft itself - and it shows. The Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book are tailor made for Windows 10 and show off the company's hardware and software working in beautiful harmony.

Surface Pro 4

The Surface Pro 4 is a 12.3-inch tablet that can be used like a laptop when combined with its super-slim keyboard accessory. Featuring a spacious display with a productivity-enhancing 3:2 aspect ratio, which is closer to a piece of A4 paper in shape compared to traditional widescreen laptops, the Surface Pro 4 is perfect for typing up documents, browsing the web and even drawing thanks to its digital pen.

Weighing just 1.7 pounds and measuring 8.3mm thick, this flexible tablet is portable enough to take anywhere and packs the power of a full-sized laptop thanks to housing Intel's powerful Core-series processors inside, alongside a capacious 1TB SSD and large battery life capable of delivering up to 9 hours of battery life.

As with all devices running Windows 10, Surface Pro 4 comes with Microsoft's Cortana personal assistant that adds an extra way of interacting with Windows 10 by using your voice to ask for anything from weather updates to football scores and even adding dates to your calendar.

Surface Book

Next up, the Microsoft Surface Book represents a revolution in laptop design. Unlike the Surface Pro 4, which is a tablet first and laptop second, it comes in the classic laptop shape but features a detachable 13.5-inch display that can be removed and used a tablet at any time.

Milled out of a single piece of magnesium alloy, the Surface Book brings a rock solid chassis that sports two full-size USB 3.0 ports, a full-size SD Card reader, a Surface Connect port and a mini-DisplayPort for hooking up to an external monitor.

Surface Book comes with the latest Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, which features the Windows Ink software hub. Here you'll find everything you need for interacting with the display using the supplied Surface Pen - from drawing over the top of websites to creating masterpiece drawings or writing yourself reminders to be synced to Microsoft's OneDrive cloud service.

Envy X360

Another flexible device, the 15.6-inch HP Envy X360 15.6-inch can also be used as a tablet or laptop but without detaching the display. Instead, this larger 15.6-inch device uses an innovative 360-degree hinge to flip the display all of the way around, allowing it to stand in several different positions.

You can stand it up like a regular laptop, flip the screen all the way around to use the Envy as a big tablet, or even position it in an inverted 'V' shape to turn it into a monitor for streaming online video and watching with a friend.

For creatives working with media, the Envy X360 features a huge 1TB hard disk option, which combines with a 128GB SSD for incredibly fast boot and application loading times. That's twinned with Bang & Olufsen speakers with HP Audio Boost for custom-tuned audio.

Thanks to an integrated HD infrared webcam, the Envy X360 allows you to log into Windows 10 using Intel's facial recognition technology and Windows Hello, saving you from having to remember yet another password. Frequent travellers looking to swap storage for extra battery life may be interested in the 13-inch version of the X360.

It still comes with a sizeable 512GB SSD but increase the 15-inch model's 9.75 hours of battery life for a massive 12.5 hours, placing all-day working without having to reach for a plug socket squarely on the menu.

Spectre x360

Another convertible laptop, the HP Spectre x360 is more manageable than the Envy X360 due to its smaller 13.3-inch display. However, it still manages to match that machine’s 12.5 hours of battery life, making it a reliable option for catching up on episodes of The Apprentice on train journeys without hogging half of the table. Featuring an alluring gold-and-black design, it’s bound to catch eyes.

The Spectre x360 remains one of the most comfortable convertible laptops to grip thanks to its rounded corners and military-grade metal construction. You can feel the benefit when holding the device in tablet mode with the display folded all of the way around, or resting it in your lap.

Videos appear mesmerising on its vibrant 1,920 x 1,080 pixel-resolution display, which provides ample space for being productive on the desktop. Configurable with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB or RAM and Iris graphics, there’s more than enough power under the Spectre x360’s hood to run multiple applications at the same time under Windows 10.

XPS 13 and XPS 15

If you don't require a laptop that boasts the flexibility of a tablet, the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are the way to go.

Both feature Dell's innovative ‘Infinity Edge’ display technology, which shrinks the bezels down on the sides of the display to mere millimetres. The main benefit there is that Dell XPS 13, which weighs just 2.7 pounds, has the footprint of an 11-inch laptop while featuring a pixel-packed display.

The impressive combination makes it the most bag-friendly 13-inch laptop that can also handle demanding applications. It's a similar story with the XPS 15, which carries the footprint of a smaller 14-inch laptop but can also be configured with a powerful Nvidia GTX 960M graphics solution for playing the latest games at high-quality settings.

Combining magnesium-alloy materials on the lid and base with a luxurious soft-touch carbon-fiber base rest, Dell's high-end XPS laptops represent the pinnacle of luxury in fantastic form factors.

Perfect partners

