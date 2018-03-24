Best PlayStation VR games: the best PSVR games around

PlayStation VR games are coming fast and furious as Sony's device looks to keep lead as one of the most accessible virtual reality headsets available.

While rivals HTC Vive and Oculus Rift are duking it out over hardware, the PSVR has pretty much stayed the course with its VR headset for the console.

That's not to say PlayStation VR has stayed stagnant. In addition to a hardware upgrade, the Sony system has also turned to games to give it an extra edge. With lots of high-quality PlayStation VR games already available for players to choose from, it's doing quite a nice job of it.

[Update: Sony has announced more than 30 games it expects to land on PlayStation VR this spring, or anytime between now and mid-June. Release timetables could always change, but if most of the games launch between now and E3 2018, that's a big score for PSVR owners. The new games include Ark Park, Crisis of the Planet of the Apes and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.]

Torn between PS4 setups? Jon and Gerald compare the PS4 Pro and PS4 VR options in the video above to help you decide which is right for you.

The PlayStation VR game library has stretched across genres, from comic books with Batman: Arkham VR to classic games remastered in VR, such as Rez: Infinite.

Resident Evil 7 took the horror genre to heights it's never reached before, while Farpoint introduced the AIM controller – a slick lightgun peripheral upping the immersion factor for shooters.

Some highly anticipated games have also recently released, namely The Inpatient, Moss, and Sprint Vector.

While the hardware hasn't changed much, with tons of new PlayStation VR games just out or coming soon, Sony seems as committed to the PlayStation VR ecosystem as ever. But what should you be playing right now, today? Click through the gallery for our top picks of the best games for PSVR.