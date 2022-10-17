Watch out - Google Docs can now record every word you said on a video call

Audio player loading…

Spotting exactly where your last presentation went off the rails could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Google Docs update.

The company has revealed that users of its word processor are now able to transcribe a Google Meet call directly into a Google Docs file, meaning you'll never lose the information you need.

"Meeting transcripts automatically capture the meeting discussion, making it easier to follow up afterward or serve as a record," the company noted in a Google Workspace update blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the feature.

Google Meet transcribe to Docs

The feature will be on by default, with attendees seeing a notification telling them that transcripts are active before joining the call.

Once complete, the transcribed file will be saved in the host's “Meet Recordings” folder in Google Drive, similar to meeting recordings.

For meetings with fewer than or equal to 200 invitees, the meeting host, co-hosts, or the transcript initiator will receive a link to the transcription document via email after the meeting ends. Additionally, the transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting.

For larger video conferencing meetings (those with more than 200 attendees), the transcription will only be shared with the meeting organizers, host, and co-hosts, and individual users who have requested it. For recurring meetings, new transcription documents will be continually added to the Calendar invite.

Available now for Google Meet users on desktop and laptop, but only in English for the time being, it will be on offer for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers .

However users with personal Google accounts, nor those on Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, will not be able to use it just yet.

Google Meet also recently made it easier to share your video feed, meaning starting up online presentations or kicking off team meetings should soon involve a lot less stress, and also allow all participants to be able to share their own video feed with everyone else.