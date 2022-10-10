Google Workspace update will help supercharge your slide decks

Audio player loading…

Google has been busy making it easier for you to create and edit Slides presentations on the go with Android devices, which could be a lifesaver for long-distance commuters and hybrid workers who like to work on the go.

Back in July, the company announced a suite of new Android features for its cloud storage platform, Drive, and the related collaboration apps, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep, including drag-and-drop support.

Google has now improved the drag-and-drop experience for Slides users, who can insert content like text and images straight into a presentation from another app. The company says it hopes the update "enhances flexibility by giving you more ways to work with, display and organize your content".

Slides isn’t the only app to get a refresh, with Google Meet getting a pretty significant overhaul, too. Meeting creators will now be able to see all manner of invitee details from right within the app, including working location, out of office status, whether a meeting is outside of a worker’s usual hours, and if an invitee is joining from a meeting room.

These features are designed to streamline the whole experience and follow several years of Google enhancing the integration between its services.

For now, though, only users with the following business-oriented accounts can get access to the new information: Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus. Non-profit customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business account holders are also included in the list.