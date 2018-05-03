Vodafone mobile customers are the UK's least satisfied

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile have the most satisfied customers in the UK, according to Ofcom.

The regulator’s latest report, which aims to inform consumers and encourage operators to improve, found that content across the industry is particularly high, with a satisfaction rate of 91 per cent.

Gifgaff has the highest rating of 98 per cent, ahead of Tesco on 98 per cent, EE on 93 per cent, O2 on 92 per cent and Three with 89 per cent. Vodafone recorded 88 per cent and Virgin Mobile 86 per cent.

Customer satisfaction

Just four per cent of UK mobile subscribers have reason to complain about their provider, with Gifgaff leading the way again with a rating of 1 per cent. Tesco Mobile is second again with two per cent and Vodafone bringing up the rear with seven per cent.

Fifty-six per cent of customers were satisfied with complaints handling, with EE leading on 61 per cent, ahead of Tesco Mobile on 67 per cent. Virgin Mobile recorded just 49 per cent and Vodafone last on 47 per cent.

Although not a million miles behind the competition in terms of overall satisfaction, Vodafone will be disappointed. Last month consumer watchdog Which? named the Newbury-based firm as the worst mobile operator for consumer satisfaction for the seventh year in arrow.

In the fixed market, Ofcom named Virgin Media customers the most satisfied, with TalkTalk the least.

“People often focus on price when they’re choosing a phone or broadband provider. But there are big differences in the customer service offered by providers,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom Consumer Group Director.

“We’re encouraging people to look beyond the price and consider customer service too. In such a competitive market, companies simply can’t afford to let their service standards slip. If they don’t up their game, customers can vote with their feet.”