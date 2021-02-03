Vistaprint and PayPal join forces to bring touch-free payments to small businesses

Small business champion Vistaprint has teamed up with PayPal to offer SMBs touch-free payment solutions across the US.

The company, which offers design and print services for small business owners, has created a collection of customizable marketing products. Each item comes with a unique QR code assigned to the business, which subsequently allows them to offer a touch-free payment option to customers.

All small business owners need to do is visit www.vistaprint.com/touch-free-payments to generate their unique PayPal QR code. From there they can create customized marketing materials using their existing brand elements.

Vistaprint offers SMBs an array of customizable products including the likes of tabletop signage, business cards, stickers, decals, magnets and banners.

A new survey from Vistaprint recently highlighted just how much demand there was within the business community for being able to offer the convenience of touch-free QR code payments. Over half (52%) of the survey's respondents said they’d already added this feature during 2020 and as a direct response to the pandemic. Business owners also stated that they planned to keep the contactless payment option in place long term.

The latest move appears to have struck a chord with many SMEs with 42%of small business owners polled believing that of all the pandemic pivots they have made, touch-free payment has been among the most important to their customers.

“Small businesses have been impacted in an unprecedented way during the Covid-19 pandemic and they have sought new, innovative and perhaps most importantly touch-free ways to keep their physical doors open,” said Nitin Prahbu, Vice President of Consumer In-Store at PayPal.

“PayPal has always been a small business champion and with our PayPal QR Code technology, this is another way we are helping these businesses transact in a safer manner.”