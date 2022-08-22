Ubisoft+ might finally arrive on Xbox Series X soon

Audio player loading…

After months of waiting, we've finally had news that Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, could soon arrive on Xbox consoles.

Currently available on PC, Ubisoft had previously announced Ubisoft+ would arrive on Xbox consoles back in January, alongside news of Rainbow Six Extraction's launch on Xbox Game Pass. Providing over 100 games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, this service grants subscribers day one access tp both games and DLC, starting from $14.99 / £12.99 per month.

Now, thanks to a backend datamine of the Xbox Store, we've learned it could be launching for Xbox consoles soon. Posted by Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia (opens in new tab) (credit to VGC (opens in new tab)), an Ubisoft+ logo has been spotted within the store, suggesting Ubisoft+'s nearly ready for launch.



Just keep in mind that unlike EA's own subscription service, EA Play, it won't be part of Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Launching as a separate service instead, Ubisoft's exact plans otherwise remain unclear. While PC subscribers can include cloud gaming via Google Stadia for an extra cost, it's unknown if Ubisoft will attempt a similar arrangement with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Ubisoft and Microsoft's partnership remains strong

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We've seen an increasing partnership between Microsoft and Ubisoft this last year, even with Ubisoft+ Classics also coming to PS Plus. While the French publisher's clearly focusing on its own subscription service, that hasn't stopped Xbox Game Pass getting more Ubisoft games,

Across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, this year's seen big names drop onto Microsoft's service. Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor, and Ghost Recon Wildlands have all appeared across 2022, while Immortals Fenyx Rising joins them on August 30.

Hopefully, it won't be long before we hear anything official about Ubisoft's Xbox plans. Alongside an appearance at Gamescom 2022 this week, Ubisoft previously announced it'll host an Ubisoft Forward (opens in new tab) presentation on September 10. Given the timing of this leak, we'd be very surprised if neither event provide any news.