Two of the best PS5 exclusives all but confirmed for PC thanks to leaks

By Shabana Arif
published

PC Station

Sackboy posing in spacesuit with cracked helmets in the background mimicking Returnal box art
(Image credit: PlayStation)
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is definitely coming to PC, and another leak points to a Returnal release for the platform too. 

It looked like Sackboy: A Big Adventure was heading to PC after an anonymous listing gave the game away a couple of weeks ago. And that's now official, with the PlayStation Latin America account uploading a – currently unlisted – trailer for the title.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be launching on PC on Thursday, October 27 according to the trailer description. And it seems like it'll be joined by Housemarque's spooky roguelike shooter, Returnal. Which is fitting, given that Sackboy got Returnal-themed DLC just last year.    

Double trouble

A SteamDB listing (opens in new tab) spotted in May was the first inkling that Returnal would be making its way to PC. A month later, in June, screenshots of both Sackboy and Returnal PC menus leaked on reddit, and were posted on Twitter:

And earlier this month, during a GDC presentation (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)) Returnal was spotted running on a PC dev kit – a detail spotted by Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia:

The most recent leak is a video posted on IconEra (opens in new tab) showing what looks like Returnal's PC graphics menu and the various options available. So we're fairly confident that we'll see a Returnal PC release coming soon. There's been more evidence floating around for the port then there was for Sackboy, but as always, with no official word, temper your expectations. Just in case.  

A slew of PlayStation exclusive games have already released for PC now, including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which came to PS5 earlier this year and is landing on PC on Wednesday, October 19.  

The library of PlayStation exclusive games migrating to PC is growing, and will only get bigger if this trend is anything to go by. With the PS5 restock issues refusing to let up, if you have a PC, you're in a great position to take advantage of the console exclusives appearing on their platform in the interim.  

