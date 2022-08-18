Three appoints new chief network officer

Audio player loading…

Three has appointed Iain Milligan as its new chief network officer as the company seeks to continue the recent progress it has made in the deployment of its 5G infrastructure.

Milligan joined the firm in 2005 wans was most recently director of service operations and assurance. He replaces Carlo Melis, who is taking up a position as Chief Technology Officer at Wind Tre, the Italian operator also owned by Three’s parent CK Hutchison.

Under Melis’ leadership, Three’s 5G network has expanded to cover 56% of the UK population – the most of any operator – while testing firm Ookla ranks the service as the country’s fastest.

Three chief network officer

Milligan will be tasked with continuing this momentum, enhancing its 4G service, and overseeing the switch off of Three’s 3G infrastructure (opens in new tab) at the end of 2024.

This will allow the company to reallocate spectrum and resources towards the rollout of its next-generation networks.

“It is an honour and a privilege to become Three’s Chief Network Officer after 17 years at the company during which connectivity has transformed the way we all live,” he said. “I am looking forward to continuing Carlo’s work and building a big network for customers and businesses up and down the country.”

“With seventeen years of experience at Three, Iain’s understanding of the company and its operations will drive the next stage of our network development as we continue the rollout of the UK’s fastest 5G network and build an even better 4G network,” added David Hennessy, Chief Technical Officer, Three UK and Three Ireland.

“I want to thank Carlo for his work in developing Three’s network and I wish him the best of luck in his new role with our sister company, Wind Tre.”