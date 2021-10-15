This top LG 1440p gaming monitor is now at a record low price

One of LG's best 1440p gaming monitors is now down to its best price ever. You'll have to move fast, though, as this deal is only available until the end of the day.

The excellent 27-inch LG 27GL83A-B is reduced to $299.99 (was $379.99) at Amazon. This is the biggest price cut we've seen on the popular gaming monitor since Amazon Prime Day back in June. It makes sense, then, that they bring it back as part of the current Epic Amazon Deals promotion.

This is up there with some of the best gaming monitors as it hits a trio of key features that many are looking for in a screen at this price. It supports resolutions up to 1440p, sports an IPS panel and boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. You'll see the benefits the most when running games on a decent mid-to-high-end gaming rig.

Today's best LG gaming monitor deal

27-inch LG 27GL83A-B Gaming Monitor: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – This latest Amazon deal brings the brilliant LG 27GL83A-B down to its lowest ever price. The $80 saving matches the discount we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day sale – and it hasn't been this low since June. A rare discount, then, and one to snap up if you're looking for a 1440p/144Hz gaming monitor deal.

Not the right gaming monitor for you? Here are a few more of the best gaming monitor deals you can find right now on some of our other favourites screens. You could also hold out to see what's available in this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals.

