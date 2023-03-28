This new macOS malware is targeting iCloud Keychain to steal all your details

Security experts have warned macOS users about a new piece of malware being advertised on the dark web that seeks to exfiltrate sensitive data, such as passwords (opens in new tab), cryptocurrency wallet information, and similar.

Cybersecurity researchers from the Uptycs threat research team recently spotted a threat actor adveritsing their new product on the dark web, with the explicit aim of targeting macOS users.

The malware is being sold for $100, with the criminals claiming they’re offering such a competitive price because the product is still in early development stages and doesn’t have a builder or panel.

Stealing passwords

Instead, users can get a pre-built DMG payload for different versions of macOS: Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey, and Ventura (the latter is the latest macOS version).

Those that choose to purchase MacStealer must then find a way to distribute it to their victims, as the developer only sells the malware. Those that decide to run the malicious executable will be prompted with a fake password popup, through which they’d give MacStealer the permission to collect sensitive information from the compromised endpoint.

That being said, the tool is able to do quite a few things, including stealing account passwords, cookies, and credit card details stored in popular browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, or Brave; exfiltrating the Keychain database in base64 encoded form; gather system information; gather Keychain password information; and grab data from some of the most popular cryptocurrency wallets (MetaMask, Exodus, Tron, Binance, and others).

Once it collects all of the information it needs, it compresses them into a .ZIP file and mails them back to its command & control server. Furthermore, it sends basic data to the malware operators’ pre-configured Telegram channel, notifying them of the successful operation.

MacOS malware aren’t that common, but they do happen. Last month, BleepingComputer reminds, security researchers discovered such malware in a phishing campaign targeting The Sandbox players. This malware also hunted for information stored in browsers, as well as cryptocurrency wallet information.

