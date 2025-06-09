Dangerous new MacOS malware is targeting Apple users everywhere - here's what you need to know

CloudSek researchers find spoofed version of Spectrum website

The site tricks people into running AMOS through the ClickFix method

The researchers attributed the attack to a Russian-speaking group

Russian threat actors have been seen using the popular ClickFix method to steal passwords and drop infostealer malware on macOS targets.

Security researchers from CloudSek have reported multiple websites spoofing Spectrum, a US-based telecommunications provider. Victims visiting these websites would first be asked to verify that they’re human - however, the “verification” was designed to “fail”, after which the victims would be asked to use “Alternative Verification”.

It is unclear why the attackers added the extra step - we can assume it is to throw the victims off and have them lower their guard.

Revoking access tokens

In any case, the “alternative verification” method copies a command on their clipboard, after which the victims are instructed to paste and run them on their devices.

The command delivers AtomicOS (AMOS) - an infamous macOS infostealer that grabs passwords, cryptocurrency wallet data, and system information, from macOS users.

CloudSek did not attribute the campaign to any particular threat actor, but it has determined that they are of Russian origin.

“While inspecting the source code of the delivery page, we came across a couple of comments in Russian, indicating that the malware is likely being spread by Russian speaking cybercriminals,” the company said.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't seem that the campaign targeted a specific group of people, or companies, but since it spoofs Spectrum, it’s safe to say the victims are the company’s current, or potential, customers.

The experts did note the campaign was set up rather clumsily: “Poorly implemented logic in the delivery sites, such as mismatched instructions across platforms, points to hastily assembled infrastructure. This campaign highlights an increasing trend in multi-platform social engineering attacks targeting both consumer and corporate users,” CloudSek concluded.

ClickFix has gotten quite popular in recent times, with different security outfits reporting discovering different variants of the technique in the wild.

Via The Hacker News