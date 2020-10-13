This is the cheapest GeForce RTX 3090 PC workstation we’ve found

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 - $2,793 direct

This powerhouse from Dell is the cheapest machine around to feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. It's quite the specimen - check it out!View Deal

We’ve looked absolutely everywhere for the cheapest GeForce RTX 3090 workstation around. HP and Lenovo couldn’t give us what we wanted, and Newegg and Amazon (even during Prime Day ) only had scraps on display.

In the end, we found that Dell's store is where you should go for the cheapest PC with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX3090. Just bear in mind, they do cost quite a bit - and that’s probably the understatement of the year.

The cheapest desktop PC that ships with the famed Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which costs $2,793.

The upgrade from the AMD Radeon RX 5300 to the fastest card in the galaxy (which comes with 24GB GDDR6X) costs a whopping $1,593. In other words, the card itself costs more than the entire PC, accounting for a whopping 55% of the total cost.

This workstation is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor with 16GB memory (in dual channel) and features a 128GB PCIe SSD (with 1TB storage), 1KW Dark Side of the Moon chassis and an onsite hardware warranty.

Note, there is actually an even cheaper option at $2724.39. The Alienware Aurora R11 packs a faster 10th generation 8-core Intel Core i7 and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, but has a ridiculously low 8GB of memory.

Still, it is a better option than the R10 if you plan to add more memory. It ends up costing about $25 more than its AMD alternative, but provides a more balanced system.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.