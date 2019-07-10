This 3.84TB Seagate Nytro is the cheapest big SSD right now

The words 'cheapest' and 'bargain' are not usually associated with high-end, enterprise storage solid state drives, and yet the Seagate Nytro is just that.

It is the cheapest big SSD you can buy right now at just over $400 ( from Newegg ). With a 3.84TB capacity, it's significantly more affordable than the Samsung 860 QVO for example.

These are the best SSDs of 2019

of 2019 Check out the best SSD deals

Check out the best cloud backup if you want to secure your SSD data

And yet, the Nytro 1351 is vastly superior to the latter: it comes with a staggering 5-year warranty, has a DWPD (Drive Write Per Day) endurance of 3.84TB (i.e. one), uses 3D TLC rather than QLC and integrates a number of proprietary features like Shield, Raise and Secure. These ensure that your data is safely and reliably stored, especially important in an enterprise setup (and even more so at home).

Speed-wise, the drive is limited by the SATA interface, but it can still reach 560MBps and 535MBps on read/write, while random access performance is rated at 94,000 IOPS reads and 55,000 IOPS writes.

Seagate uses 64-layer TLC NAND chip from Toshiba Memory Corporation with its DuraWrite technology improving random-write performance by up to 350%.

At this price, you could even get two of them and pair them in RAID-0 to get even more performance.