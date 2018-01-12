The desktop PCs that wowed us at CES 2018

CES 2018 has been a great event for new and innovative technologies, but there have also been some brilliant examples of traditional PCs at this year’s show.

While some may argue that desktop PCs are going out of fashion, the machines we’ve seen at CES 2018 show there’s plenty of life left in the form factor, with no shortage of desktops offering power and performance that mobile devices can only dream of.

And, while the traditional PC has been around for decades, we're still seeing how far some manufacturers are willing to push the envelope to create some truly impressive and desirable machines – here are the best we’ve seen at CES 2018.