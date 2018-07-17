Amazon Prime Day 2018: the 45 best Prime Day deals still available

Prime Day is hurtling towards its inevitable end, but there's still plenty of time left to get what you want! Some deals have already expired but there are plenty of amazon Prime Day deals still available.

We've spent the last 24 hours searching through every single Amazon Prime Day deal in the US and UK to pick out the very best options. If you're interested in reading our mega deals round-ups with all of the best Prime Day deals in every product category, you can find them here:

But if you want to just get straight into the very best Prime Day deals this year, you can find our selection of the absolute best options below! At the top you'll find the best Prime Day deals in the US, and if you're in the UK you can scroll past the US deals and see our pick for the best deals in the UK.

The best Amazon Prime Day USA deals so far:

1. Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD | was $399.99 now $289.99

This best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deal we've seen and the No. 1 trending TV right now. We expect it to sell out. If you don't buy it someone else will – for under well $300.

2. Amazon Echo Show (Black) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This is the screen-enabled Amazon Echo speaker, with the ability to display video, music lyrics and news stories with photos, all with the sound of your voice and Alexa natural language commands. It's the most powerful smart radio alarm clock ever invented.

3. Amazon Echo Show (White) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

How about the Echo Show in a more stylish white (if that matches your home decor). It's now at the same great deal price as the black version of the screen-enabled smart speaker for Prime Day 2018.

4. Amazon Echot Spot | was $129.99 now $99

The Echo Spot is the other Alexa-powered smart speaker on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year, and it also contains a screen. They're so cute and useful you might even buy two.

5. Echo Dot (2nd Gen – Black) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the time of year when you can get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at its lowest price. It's the cheapest way to buy an Alexa-powered speaker and it comes in a round miniaturized size.

6. Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The newest version of the standard echo has a more grown up look to it, and it's available on a nice discount today. Instead of paying full price, Amazon.com has it on sale for 30% cheaper.

7. Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light | was $89.99 now $64.99 on Amazon

Light strips are fantastic for home projects, so why not use the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Smart Light to gain precise control over your custom lighting? You can even score a massive 28% off on Amazon Prime Day.

8. Fitbit Charge 2 | was $149.95 now $119.95

Amazon Prime Day is here to get you fit, and that's exactly what we're seeing from this Fitbit Charge 2 deal. You can save and shed pounds while working out.

9. Kindle Paperwhite | was $119.99 now $79.99

The popular Kindle Paperwhite is extra cheap on Prime Day today, and we knew this ahead of time as Amazon leaked its own Deal of the Day in advance. It's normally $119.99, but now $79.99 for the best-selling Kindle. Expect it to be sold out quickly.

10. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The 7-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is significantly cheaper today than it was yesterday. It's 40% off for the remainder of Amazon Prime Day. The 16GB storage model is also 36% off. A good savings all around.

11. Best 4K TV value: All top TCL TVs have discounts

We recommended TCL TVs earlier this year (and also last year and the year before that). That's why we're pointing to TCL Roku 4K TVs and other sets that are even cheaper today. It's the top 4K TV deal on Amazon.

12. Best 40-inch HDTV: was $289.99 now $194.99

Don't need a brand fancy 4KTV. Want one for the den or another room that's best for good old, reliable HDTV 1080p? This is the deal to pick up for 40-inches of quality television

13. Cheap Hisense 40-inch HDTV | was $238.49 now just $184.99

The cheapest 1080p television deal we recommend comes from Hisense and it's 40 inches for just under $200. It's not a 4KTV, but it's great for a den or spare room.

14. Cheap Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: was $349.99 now $239.99

One of the best 4K TV deals we've seen this Prime Day, the Hisense 43H6080E comes equipped with HDR and is compatible with Alexa for voice command controls. Better yet, it's more than $100 off list price.

15. LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor| was $499 now $345 at Amazon

This LG monitor offers a lot for gamers. The 4K resolution means crisp game imagery even on a large 27-inch panel. The IPS display will also give wide viewing angles. And, with AMD FreeSync, you can avoid screen tearing while gaming.

17. LG 34-inch UltraWide 144Hz gaming monitor| was $509 now $384 at Amazon

If you want a hardcore gaming battle station, look no further. This 34-inch monitor boasts a 2,560 x 1,080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, for sharp, smooth, tear-free gameplay. Plus, USB ports on the back make it easy to manage your cables.

18. Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition | was $169.99 now $130 at Amazon

Okay, maybe there's a little less learning going on here than an educational tablet, but it's fun pretending to be Vin Diesel in this awesomely-themed F&F racing toy set. Buckle up, Toretto.

19. MegaWheels Hoverboards as low as $159

Hoverboards are back and part of the Prime Day deals collection for today. This limited time deal rolls back the price from $170 to as low as $159. Best of all, MegaWheels promise these hoverboards won't blow up.

21. GoPro Hero (2018) is $179.00

The entry-level GoPro Hero inherits of a lot of the features of the GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black, but keeps the resolution to 1080p60fps with 10MP photos. This also means it keeps the price down, and this is well under $200 now.

22. GoPro Hero Session camera (refurbished) is just $129

The smallest GoPro is now under the $130 threshold and harder to pass up in advance of Amazon Prime Day. It can record 1440p30, 1080p60 and 720p100 video, and capture 8MP photos, all from a little palm-sized cube.

23. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 unlocked| was $949 now $649 at Amazon

Samsung's huge phablet started with a real whopper of a price tag, but Amazon Prime Day is bringing that down dramatically. The Galaxy Note 8 packs a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, 64GB of storage, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a high-quality dual-sensor camera system.

24. Bose QuietComfort 25| was $299 now $125 at Amazon

You can get Bose's excellent sound, effective noise-cancellation, and comfortable design for a huge discount right now. Amazon has the price slashed by 58%, making one of our favorite pairs of wired headphones an even better choice. This model features in-line controls that work with Android devices.

25. HTC Vive Pro: Includes free gift cards worth $100 with purchase at Amazon

The HTC Vive Pro headset isn't getting a price drop during Amazon Prime Day, but you can nab a $50 Amazon gift card and a $50 Viveport gift card with your purchase. Nice!

The best Amazon Prime Day UK deals so far:

(Image: © Amazon) 1. Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon

That's absurdly cheap for this incredibly popular streaming stick. Prime member can plug this straight into a HDMI port round the back of their TVs and dive into the world of Prime Video streaming. And yes you can watch Netflix on it too. This comes with a voice-controlled too. Frankly, it feels a bit like stealing for less than £25.

View Deal

2. Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

This is a rare sight as Amazon's lowest price for this Alexa-enabled smart speaker is usually £34.99, so if you've been tempted for a while, this is the price to bite at. Isn't it time you found out why the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world?

3. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3: £249.95 now £149.99 at Amazon

Yes! The all low price on this pair of the iconic Beats Solo 3 is back. It's just the Black variant this time (no discount on the Rose Gold pair of Beats) seeing a healthy discount this Amazon Prime Day. It's a mega £100 saving!

4. Asus Vivobook Slim | £799.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

With its ultra-thin metal body, the ASUS VivoBook Slim S410UA-BV134T looks stunning, and its Intel 8th Generation i5 processor delivers superb performance. It's a truly impressive machine, and there's 38% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

5. Samsung Galaxy S8 | was £507.97 now £439.99 at Amazon

It may be over a year old, but the Galaxy S8 is still a top notch flagship phone and this deal not only gives you a fantastic price on the handset, it also chucks in a 64GB microSD card.

6. Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset | £51.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

This gaming headset has been even cheaper earlier on Prime Day, but the tenner saving still makes it worth pointing out. It offers 7.1 Dolby Surround sound which will make you feel like you're slap-bang in the middle of the action.

7. Xbox One S 1TB: £389.99 , now £199.99

Save almost half the RRP price with this superb Xbox One S bundle, throwing in the all-new swashbuckling Sea of Thieves pirate game, as well as Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Minecraft Story Mode, a Minecraft themed pad and a stand.

8. Save up to 40% on Philips Hue, Hive and more

Waiting for the Amazon Prime Day deals is always a smart move when it comes to smart lighting for you home. These deals have lots of extra for existing setups and a few starter kits too, especially for the popular Philips Hue range of smart home bulbs.

View Deal

9. TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 now £17.49 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

View Deal

10. Bosch Cordless Combi Drill: £99.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon

It's time to get those DIY jobs around the house under control once and for all and with a £45 saving on this cordless drill, you can do it for less too.

View Deal

11. Get up to £15 free for topping up your Amazon account

Using Amazon's in store top up options at select stores around the UK you can actually get £10 for free when topping up £40. There's also an option via the app to get another £5 free when adding £25. Check out the link and we'll walk you through it so you've got some extra spending money for Prime Day.

View Deal

13. Dyson Big Ball Animal vacuum cleaner: was £399 , now £237 at Amazon

Dysons can be very expensive at most times of the year, but not for Amazon Prime Day! This cheap Dyson deal is ideal for pet owners too as this model is especially good at picking up pet hair.

View Deal

14. 15 months of PlayStation Plus: £69.98, now £34.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get an epic deal today as there's a 15-month PlayStation Plus subscription going for just £34.99. It doesn't matter if you've got time remaining on your current sub as you can enter the code for this one now and stack it on top of that one.

View Deal

15 Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime: £208 , now £149 at Amazon

An excellent offer on this Wi-Fi, 1080p video doorbell, this bundle pack which includes the connected Chime ringer is offering up a saving of £59 over the usual price.

16. PS4 Pro 1TB: £349 now £299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy a PS4 Pro you're in luck as this Prime Day deal will save you £50 off the 4K HDRconsole. This PS4 Pro deal has been massively popular in the sale and with more and more people buying a 4K TV nowadays we can see why. Pro tip? Pick up God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn first.

View Deal

17. Hive Active thermostat: £249, now £138.99 at Amazon

Get ready for winter with this big discount on the Hive Active thermostat. This price also includes professional installation too, then you're all set to ask Alexa to sort our your heating needs without even having to get out of bed. You're going to really appreciate that when the temperatures drop below zero.

View Deal

18: Oculus Rift and Touch controllers: £399 , now £349 at Amazon

This is a massive discount on the PC's most popular VR headset. The headset alone used to cost way more than this, but recent bundles see it combined with a pair of Touch controllers for far less.

View Deal

19: Xbox One X, 2 games, Elite controller: £499 at Amazon

This Lightning Deal will be gone very soon as you're getting the Elite controller, worth over £100 in this deal (and the default controller in the box). You're also getting PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Forza 7.