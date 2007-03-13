Trending
Brands

The REAL apple TV is here!

By TV  

Who needs that '21st century replacement for DVD' now?

HANNSpree has finally done what Apple yet do and unleashed the Apple TV on us all. OK, it's not strictly the Apple TV , but it is a TV that's shaped like an apple - and that's something of which we should all be proud.

The TV joins HANNSpree's existing Fantasy series range of TVs which include a zebra, an elephant and a giraffe all covered in soft, strokable fabric.

The HANNSapple TV is available in two different guises - HANNSa.red and HANNSa.green. See if you can guess what colours those names represent? (parents: you may wish to ask your children if you're having trouble here).

When it's not being used to watch TV, you can close the doors - which also contain the speakers, btw - of the set and admire it as a piece of pop art. Or perhaps you can just play with the brown rubbery leaves on the top.

Either way, both sets are available now from Misco and Amazon UK .

Related news

See more TV news