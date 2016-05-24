Polaroid – yes, that Polaroid – is making a 4K smart TV

Polaroid is getting into the smart TV market with a brand-new series of 4K Ultra HD TVs that will start – believe it or not – at only $499. Seriously.

As incredulous as that sounds, it's all thanks to a partnership with Google that was announced last week at Google's I/O Developer Conference.

The fruit of the pair's partnership is that the new Polaroid 4K connected TV line will incorporate Google Cast, a super basic operating system that lets you stream content from your phone or tablet instead of through native apps built into the TV.

The TVs will ship this summer in 43", 50", 55" and 65-inch iterations, with a massive 75-inch model to come out towards the end of the year.

While Polaroid was the most surprising partner Google talked about at the conference, the Mountain View-based company also announced that Philips, Toshiba, Polaroid, Magnavox, Westinghouse and others will launch Google Cast TVs in the near future, too.