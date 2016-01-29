New Now TV smart box arriving this year, along with a new interface

A brand new Now TV Smart Box will launch later this year, with Sky confirming that current box owners can look forward to a major new user interface overhaul as well.

The box, developed with Roku, has yet to be given a price or release date but further details will be released in the coming months.

Existing owners of Now TV boxes will benefit as well, with a new UI that is built around a new homepage.

"The launch of our new homepage on the Now TV Box will make it easier than ever for our customers to quickly find and watch their favourite shows," said Gidon Katz, Director of Now TV.

"And when the new Now TV Smart Box arrives later this year, it will be the perfect one-stop box to get a contract-free, flexible way of watching the best of pay TV and free-to-air content all in one place."