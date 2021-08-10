Today's surprise Target PS5 restock wasn't the one you were looking for – here's why

The surprise Target PS5 restock today, August 10, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when PS5 is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. But it wasn't the big chance to buy the PlayStation 5 everyone was hoping for. Instead, it was limited to just a few Target stores in the US and even fewer consoles at those stores. Also, if it said there was one console left in stock, there were probably zero consoles. Why? Because we saw PS5 Disc restock a week-and-a-half ago at Target and if customers didn't pick up the Sony console by then, the inventory went back into the system, but with very little chance to actually buy it.

What time was the Target PS5 restock today?

We're not officially calling this a full Target PS5 restock, but it was just before 7:45am EDT, which fits right into the pattern that Target uses when opening up online orders for its consoles that are always for picking up the PS5 in stores (Target never ships).

Again, our PS5 Twitter tracker caught the Target PS5 restock, but decided to not send out an alert when only a few select zip codes had the console in such small numbers. We're looking for the next Target PS5 restock date a week and a half from today.

Target stores are getting in a fresh batch of PS5 consoles, according to our sources who contacted Matt Swider on Twitter, but it's a minor bump of six consoles being delivered (not even on hand yet). That's far from the 22 PS5 consoles needed to have a medium-sized Target PS5 restock.

Because Target burned off leftover consoles sitting in its stores, we project that the next Target PS5 restock will be either next week or the week after. We'll have restock news updates in between now and next week to show how inventory is looking to better nail down the Target restock date.

Target has launched a restock when it has anywhere from 20 to 40 consoles on hand at its major flagship stores. That's the best way for us to know there's an imminent PS5 drop. Target memos no longer leak the specific restock date.

The Target PS5 restock time is firm

The Target PS5 restock time is consistent in 2021, even if the date is unpredictable. It's always been within a one-hour range between 7am EDT and 8am EDT, with the most popular time being 7:40am EDT. Even the surprise restock today, August 10, filled with just leftover PlayStation 5 consoles, was at 7:45am EDT.

Why does Target do such early morning restocks when that's 4:45am PDT? It's due to the fact that stores aren't open yet open on the East coast of the United States, so people are unlikely (well, less likely) to come to the Target store location trying to buy the console that's sitting in their online cart.

The good news about such an early start time on the West coast of the US is that you are competing for PS5 console inventory with your local neighbors. While we can't stress enough that you're required to order it online (please stop showing up to Target stores trying to secure a walk-in purchase), you have to select a store to pick it up at. Target hasn't had a ship-to-home option in months. Because it's so early, you have a better chance to buy the PS5 at Target during those early morning hours.

Target PS5 restock alternatives

There hasn't been a Best Buy PS5 restock in over two weeks, and it's one of the few major retailers that's holding stock of the console, according to our sources. It really depends on when enough warehouses have the PlayStation 5 nationwide for it to do a restock throughout the United States. That's what we're waiting on.

We just had a Walmart PS5 restock, so there's little movement there. Instead, we're all waiting for the next GameStop PS5 restock, which has consistently been the best opportunity to buy a PS5 – you just have to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member ($15 a year) and be OK with buying a bundle. People decry the bundles and dislike the membership fee, but it does ward off resellers from profiting off the console.

We also haven't seen Sony Direct have a restock in August, and it usually has stock of the PS5 twice a month, as of late. Finally, Amazon in the US, routinely has once a month, typically late into the month, and it shifts between morning restocks and late-night restocks. Get ready for one to happen in the middle of the night one of these days, and it's likely to be both PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital.