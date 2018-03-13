Surface Studio 2: what we want to see

Microsoft wowed the world with its first-ever desktop PC in late 2016 with the Surface Studio , but, now nearly two years since, we’re just about salivating over the prospect of a sequel.

Just imagine, a Surface Studio 2 with an even sharper screen, more powerful innards and the latest in connectivity – the perfect opponent for Apple’s evolving iMac portfolio.

While we’ve heard little to nothing in the way of rumors or leaks regarding a Surface Studio sequel, we’ve at least heard that it is indeed in the works. So, with that sliver of knowledge, let’s take a closer look at the possibilities of a Surface Studio 2.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The would-be second Surface Studio desktop

The would-be second Surface Studio desktop When is it out? Possibly between September and November 2018

Possibly between September and November 2018 What will it cost? Likely as much as – if not more than – the current model

Microsoft launched the current Surface Studio back in late 2016, so the product is about due for a refresh given the firm’s general cadence for Surface products that aren’t Surface Pro.

However, we’ve heard next to nothing about when to expect the Surface Studio sequel. All we have to go off of is Windows Central citing sources in a recent video having said that ‘Surface Studio 2 is a-go.’ As such, the outlet expects to see the device ‘in the fall.’

That amounts to anytime between September and November for a possible Surface Studio 2 release. Until more concrete leaks and rumors arrive, this is the expectation we’ll have to hold onto.

Surface Studio 2 price

Sadly, there’s even less known regarding the Surface Studio 2’s possible pricing, i.e. absolutely nothing. So, all we can expect of the potential device’s price so far is for it to hold close to that of the previous model.

Currently, the Surface Studio goes for anywhere between $2,999 (£2,999, AU$4,699) and $4,199 (£4,249, AU$6,599). For Microsoft to go any further above that price might be a shot in the foot, especially considering the pricing of its primary competition, the Apple iMac line.

Conversely, it’s tough to expect Microsoft to drive the price much lower than it is now, either, as the original Surface Studio saw an impressive demand at its current price point during launch. Stay tuned to this space as more rumors and leaks come to light.

What we want to see in Surface Studio 2

For as impressed as we were – and still are – by the Surface Studio, plenty has progressed in the nearly two years since its release, and there’s always room for improvement. Here’s what we hope to see come to fruition in the Surface Studio 2:

More powerful components

This is low-hanging fruit, to be sure, but we could’ve made this wish list when the Surface Studio first released, for it already was a bit lacking in hardware. This time around, a desktop-grade processor is all but essential, as are up-to-date graphics – a Coffee Lake Intel CPU and Nvidia Turing series mobile graphics would certainly do the trick. Plus, a proper SSD would be seen as a boon to the creatives its targeted for.

An even sharper screen

The current Surface Studio screen is absolutely gorgeous, sporting a massive 4,500 x 3,000-pixel resolution across the sRGB, DCI-P3 and Vivid color spaces. But, there’s no reason that it can’t go further. Seeing a 5K Surface Studio to directly rival the priciest iMac would be awfully exciting for content creators.

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

For as versatile as the Thunderbolt 2 DisplayPort is on the current Surface Studio, it's time for Microsoft to collectively move onto Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C. Not only does the it offer more throughput for file transfers, it could also serve as a one plug hub for all displays and other peripherals you want to connect. If the Surface Studio 2 is to truly compete, it needs to respect this growing standard for its target audience’s sake.

All accessories included

For what it’s charging for the current – and will charge for the future – Surface Studio, Microsoft should be including all of the essential accessories in the box. Yes, that includes the awesome Surface Dial alongside the Surface Mouse and Keyboard. It’s only fair for a several-grand purchase.