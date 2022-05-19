Still can't find a PS5? You can now register to buy one on the PlayStation app

Audio player loading…

You can now register to buy a PS5 using the PlayStation App, giving customers the chance to purchase the console directly from Sony.

In its latest promotion, Sony will have a limited number of PS5 consoles available to sell to select customers. You can sign up for a chance to be granted an exclusive invitation to buy the consoles and, if you are lucky enough to be picked, will be contacted via email with instructions on how to complete your PS5 purchase.

Despite the PS5 approaching its two-year anniversary in November, PS5 stock is still hard to find thanks to high demand and supply problems caused by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. If you’re tired of waiting for stock notifications, or always seem to just miss out on the latest PS5 restock, registering to buy a console directly from Sony is well worth doing.

How to register to buy a PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

To register to buy a PS5 on the PlayStation App, head to the store section and click on the ‘Deals’ tab. Scroll down until you see the promotion banner for PS5 and the ‘Register Now’ button.

Click through and you’ll be prompted to sign in to the PlayStation website using your PSN ID. If you don’t have an account already, you'll need to create one.

This promotion is only available in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. You’ll need to make sure your email address is the one associated with your PSN name.

Of course, it goes without saying that just because you register your interest to buy a PS5, that doesn’t automatically mean you'll be selected. It’s very much a lottery, and some users who have benefited from the scheme said it took months until they were selected.

Sony has also provided the answers to some frequently asked questions that are worth noting. For instance, if you do receive an invitation, the purchase window is open for a limited time only and while supplies last. That means there’s a chance you could still log in and see that stock has sold out, so don't miss your window.

As you might expect, you can only purchase one PS5 console per PSN ID per household, and registering more than once will not increase your opportunity of being selected. PS Plus members who are invited will get the extra benefit of being able to enjoy free express shipping.