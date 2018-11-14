Spotify officially available in MENA

Music fans rejoice – if you’re tired of listening to radio stations with overly-enthusiastic DJs and a million ad breaks, then you’ll be glad to know that Spotify has finally launched in the MENA region.

The launch is across thirteen countries in the region, including UAE, KSA, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Palestine. With the launch in MENA, Spotify’s global reach expands to 78 markets worldwide.

Spotify will support a full-localized Arabic interface and locally-curated playlists, offering over 40m songs in local and international music, as well as its discovery and music recommendation features.

“I am super excited to share with you that, from today, Spotify is now available across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Cecilia Qvist, Spotify’s Global Head of Markets. “Spotify is launching in MENA with a full Arabic service, dozens of locally-curated playlists for every mood and moment, and access to a full catalog of millions of songs, for both our free and premium users. Music fans will also enjoy Spotify’s personalised music recommendations from day one, which will help them to enjoy, discover and share new music from both local and international artists simply and easily.”

Pricing

Spotify offers both free and premium subscriptions, with the entire catalog being available to both tiers. In the UAE, pricing is set at AED 19.99 per month for a premium subscription, which offers offline listening, higher audio quality, no ads, and integration with smart devices such as Amazon Echo.

The Spotify app is available now for both Android and iOS devices, as well as other streaming devices such as smart TVs and gaming consoles.